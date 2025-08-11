dfcu Bank Inspires and Empowers Learners in Conbert Modern Primary School Outreach.

Grace Buwooza, the Chief Internal Auditor at dfcu Bank speaks during a CSR activity at Conbert Modern Primary School

dfcu Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to community upliftment and customer engagement through an impactful outreach at Conbert Modern Primary School, a valued customer located in Abayita Ababiri along Entebbe Road.

The initiative, led by the Bank’s Internal Audit Domain and supported by the Abayita Ababiri Branch, reflects dfcu’s long-standing dedication to driving social change — a tradition that has seen the Bank deliver life-changing interventions to communities across Uganda, most notably through its “60 Acts of Kindness” initiative marking 60 years of operation.

During the engagement, dfcu Bank staff inspired learners with a dynamic career talk, opening their eyes to diverse professional pathways and encouraging them to aim high in both academics and personal ambition. To support academic excellence, the Bank donated mathematical sets to all Primary 7 candidates, ensuring they are well-prepared for their final examinations.

Teachers received comprehensive subject guides for core Primary 5–7 subjects, equipping them with essential tools to deliver quality education.

The outreach also addressed key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities. dfcu donated classroom and outdoor dustbins to promote proper waste management, and provided sanitary pads to female students, responding to urgent health and hygiene needs.

In line with its drive to foster digital transformation in education, the dfcu team demonstrated the Bank’s innovative platforms, including the USSD code *240# and the Mobi Loan product; practical solutions to help schools streamline fees collection, payroll, and operational efficiency.

Speaking on the initiative, Grace Buwooza, the Chief Internal Auditor at dfcu Bank, said:

“Our CSR approach is not about one-off donations; it is about creating lasting impact. By investing in education, hygiene, and digital skills, we are helping shape the next generation while strengthening the bonds we have with our customers and communities.”

This engagement builds on dfcu Bank’s legacy of impactful corporate citizenship, from empowering entrepreneurs and supporting women-led businesses to enhancing education and health infrastructure nationwide. The Bank remains committed to integrating social impact with its business strategy, ensuring that as it grows, communities grow with it.

