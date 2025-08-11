Who Is Timothy Luzinda? Meet Uganda Baati Limited’s New Marketing Manager

Uganda Baati Limited, a leading name in roofing and building solutions, has announced the appointment of Timothy Luzinda as its new Marketing Manager, effective August 2025. Luzinda steps into the role bringing over 18 years of rich experience in marketing, brand management, and commercial leadership.

Before joining Uganda Baati, Luzinda was the Head of Marketing at Crown Beverages Limited (CBL), Uganda’s PepsiCo franchise, where he served from 2008 to 2023. During his tenure, he spearheaded successful product launches including Mountain Dew, Sting Energy Drink, and Aquafina Water. Notably, he played a pivotal role in repositioning Pepsi Cola within Uganda’s competitive market and led the innovative “Forever Connected” returnable glass bottle campaign that generated UGX 21 billion in revenue.

Luzinda’s marketing expertise extends beyond beverages; he also served as a Sales and Marketing Consultant at Wavah Water Limited, introducing new distribution channels after conducting a business system audit. His career began in advertising, managing campaigns for major clients like Celtel Uganda and Uganda Breweries Limited.

A graduate of Makerere University with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences, Luzinda is a certified member of the Uganda Marketers Society.

At Uganda Baati, Luzinda is expected to drive the company’s marketing strategy, boost customer engagement, and solidify its market leadership. The company views his appointment as a strong commitment to leveraging marketing as a key pillar for sustainable growth and future success.

