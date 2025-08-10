Watoto Golf Tournament:How it’s Going to Help 1,000 Vulnerable Ugandan Mothers Start Businesses

Watoto Childcare Ministries on Saturday hosted its second annual charity golf tournament at the Uganda Golf Club, raising funds to give 1,000 vulnerable mothers across Uganda the means to start small businesses.

The initiative, which set a target of 350 million shillings (about $94,000), will provide each mother with a business starter kit valued at 350,000 shillings. Organisers said the total amount raised will be announced in the coming days.

“The funds that have been collected today will be used to support mothers in the community, and this emphasises the fact that the game is about impacting lives,” said Paul Charles Rukundo, captain of the Uganda Golf Club.

Watoto Church Ministries Team Leader Pastor Rwotlonyo said the tournament reflects the organisation’s vision for community transformation. “When I looked back on my performance today, I realised that I had a few poor swings, but despite that, I was happy because every swing helped to support a mother in need,” he noted.

The event attracted more than 200 golfers and 12 corporate partners, marking a growth from last year’s tournament, which raised 89.4 million shillings used to buy training equipment for students at Watoto’s Hope Vocational and Technical Institute.

For the first time, the Uganda Professional Golfers Association (UPGA) took part, adding a new dimension to the event. Many of its members have overcome challenges similar to those faced by the mothers Watoto supports, underscoring a shared story of resilience and opportunity.

The amateur tournament followed a Stableford full handicap format and included a special golf clinic for newcomers. The Uganda Golf Club pledged its continued backing for the initiative, signalling that this fusion of sport and social impact is here to stay.

