Who Are Hassan Saleh and Gloria Byamugisha — Absa Bank Uganda’s Newest Board Members

Absa Bank Uganda has announced the appointment of two accomplished professionals, Hassan Saleh and Gloria Byamugisha, as non-executive directors to its board. The appointments mark a strategic move aimed at enhancing the bank’s governance, leadership diversity, and growth trajectory.

Hassan Saleh is a veteran executive with an impressive track record in the fast-moving consumer goods, telecommunications, and broadcasting sectors across Africa. Currently serving as the Managing Director of MultiChoice Uganda and GoTV, Saleh brings decades of commercial leadership experience to the boardroom. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Arts from Makerere University and a master’s degree in International Business from Reutlingen University in Germany. He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (UK) and the Institute of Directors South Africa (IoDSA), having held high-ranking positions at MTN Sudan, Vodacom Tanzania and South Africa, Airtel Kenya, and Coca-Cola’s East and Central Africa Division.

Gloria Byamugisha, a seasoned human resource executive, joins the board with over 25 years of experience across the telecommunications, banking, and public sectors. She is currently the Group Chief Human Resource Officer at Dangote Cement, Africa’s largest cement producer.

Byamugisha holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Uganda Martyrs University, a postgraduate diploma in Human Resource Management from the University of Bedfordshire, and an MBA in Finance and Management from the University of Westminster. She has undergone additional training in strategic business analysis at the London Business School and is a certified trainer of the Extraordinary Leader Program by Louis Allen.

“We are pleased to welcome Hassan and Gloria to the board of Absa Uganda,” said Keith Kalyegira, Chairman of the Board. “Their diverse expertise will be instrumental as we pursue our strategic priorities, including growth, digital transformation, building a winning and inclusive team, and delivering consistent, value-driven returns. These appointments further strengthen our governance and underscore our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and inclusive leadership.”

Managing Director David Wandera echoed the excitement surrounding the appointments. “We welcome the new board members at a pivotal time for our business,” he said. “Their expertise in talent development, commercial transformation and regional market leadership aligns with our vision for the next phase of growth. As management, we look forward to working closely with them to continue delivering innovative solutions and long-term value for our customers, shareholders and communities.”

Saleh and Byamugisha join a robust board comprising Keith Kalyegira; David Wandera and Michael Segwaya as executive directors; and non-executive directors Sophie Nkuutu, Philip Aliker, Rajal Vaidya, George Opiyo, and Alex Rugamba. Edward Ocen serves as the company secretary.

Their appointment signifies Absa Bank Uganda’s ongoing commitment to fostering dynamic leadership capable of navigating the complexities of the financial services industry and reinforcing its mission of empowering Africa’s tomorrow, together—one story at a time.

