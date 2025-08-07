Sandra Teta Detained After Alleged Hit-and-Run Leaves Weasel Manizo Critically Injured

The East African entertainment fraternity has been rocked by a dramatic and deeply unsettling incident involving Rwandan socialite and model Sandra Teta, who is currently detained at Kabalagala Police Station in Kampala following an alleged hit-and-run that left her husband, Ugandan dancehall star Weasel Manizo, critically injured.

The incident, which occurred at Shan’s Bar in Kampala, has cast a spotlight on the darker undercurrents of celebrity life, colliding glitz with grim personal conflict. Weasel, born Douglas Mayanja and famously known as one half of the legendary duo Radio & Weasel, was reportedly struck during an altercation and rushed to St. Francis Hospital Nsambya. Medical sources say the artist is in critical condition and is awaiting surgery for a fractured limb.

The incident has not only sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry but also revived painful memories of past tragedies in Uganda’s music scene — particularly the death of Weasel’s former collaborator Moses Radio in 2018, following a violent club altercation. For many, this is another dark chapter in the troubled history of the Goodlyf crew, a group long admired for its musical innovation but plagued by internal conflicts and public scandals.

Sandra Teta, a prominent figure in regional celebrity circles and former Miss University Rwanda 2014 contestant, was taken into custody shortly after the incident. As an ambassador for the itel mobile brand and a fixture at East Africa’s most glamorous events, her sudden fall from grace has shocked fans and observers alike. Police are now investigating her alleged role in what witnesses have described as a deliberate and reckless act.

Compounding the controversy are troubling reports about the conditions at Kabalagala Police Station, where Teta is being held. According to findings from the U.S. Department of State (2021–2025), the facility has been flagged for overcrowding and inadequate access to basic needs — raising human rights concerns as the case unfolds.

The situation has ignited a firestorm of speculation and sympathy across social media. Fans, fellow artists, and industry stakeholders are expressing solidarity with Weasel as he fights for recovery, while also demanding a transparent and fair investigation into the incident. Many have urged the music community to confront the cycles of violence and personal turmoil that continue to haunt some of its brightest stars.

As the facts continue to emerge, the high-profile nature of both parties involved ensures this case will remain under intense public and media scrutiny. For now, all eyes are on the hospital ward and the police cell — two starkly different places that now define the fates of East Africa’s once-glamorous couple.

