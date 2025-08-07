Afrigo Band Partners with CFAO Mobility Ahead of Historic 50th Anniversary Concert

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Afrigo at 50 Golden Jubilee concert set for August 16th, the iconic Afrigo Band paid a special visit to the CFAO Mobility Uganda showroom located on 1st Street in the Industrial Area, Kampala. This visit marked a moment of celebration and strategic collaboration as CFAO Mobility was unveiled as the official mobility partner for the Afrigo at 50 concert – a partnership rooted in shared values of longevity, resilience, and excellence.

Two members of the legendary band, James Wasula, Executive Director of Afrigo Band and Herman Ssewanyana, one of the veteran members, were received warmly by the CFAO Mobility team and were taken on a guided tour of the expansive showroom and service centre. During the visit, they interacted with key departments, including the service centre and after-sales, vehicle sales, Yamaha motorcycle sales, the customer lounge, and even visited the office of the Sales Manager and the Branch Manager. The Afrigo members expressed admiration for CFAO’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, noting strong similarities between the durability of Toyota vehicles and the band’s enduring legacy.

CFAO Mobility’s Marketing and Events Coordinator, Patricia Tusuubira, shared the company’s enthusiasm about the partnership. “We are amazed that the Afrigo Band has been able to stay together for 50 years. Just like Toyota cars and parts are durable and reliable, this brand reflects Afrigo’s remarkable story. This partnership is not just symbolic – it’s a celebration of consistency, strength, and impact over time.”

The visit culminated in a press briefing, where James Wasula, Executive Director of Afrigo Band, expressed gratitude for the support the band has received over the decades. “We are very happy and excited to celebrate 50 years of Afrigo. These years have come with their challenges, but we thank God and our fans who have been with us every step of the way. Being associated with CFAO Mobility gives us a lot of hope, and it is truly humbling to partner with such a respected corporate brand,” he said. “Come 16th August, CFAO and all our partners will get great visibility and energy from this milestone celebration.”

Representing Talent Africa, the organisers of the event, Aisha Nansamba also spoke at the visit. “Not every artist group or band stays together for 50 years. This is historic not just for Uganda but for the continent. We are excited for August 16th, and we invite the entire country and Africa to join us in celebrating Afrigo Band, the biggest band group on the continent,” said the representative.

Adding an exciting twist to the partnership, CFAO Mobility Uganda announced a special ticket giveaway promotion. Customers who purchase CFAO spare parts worth UGX 300,000 or more stand a chance to win free tickets to the Afrigo at 50 concert. This initiative not only rewards loyal customers but also creates deeper engagement with fans and customers as the country prepares for one of the most iconic events in Uganda’s music history.

Tickets for the Afrigo at 50 concert are already on sale, offering fans several options to experience the historic celebration. Early bird tickets are available at UGX 50,000 for Bronze and UGX 100,000 for Silver. For those looking for a more premium experience, Gold tables are priced at UGX 3,000,000, Diamond tables at UGX 5,000,000, and the exclusive Platinum tables at UGX 10,000,000.

The Afrigo Band, which began its journey in 1975 after evolving from the Cranes Band, continues to inspire generations with their timeless hits and powerful stage presence. According to Herman Ssewanyana, one of the veteran members, the secret to their longevity is simple: “Accepting a leader, respecting whatever he suggests, and working as a team.”

Their name, originally derived from “Africa Go Black Power,” was eventually shortened to “Afrigo” for promotional ease – a name that today resonates with generations across Uganda and Africa. While they have lost some members along the way, the spirit of Afrigo remains intact, carried forward by band leader Moses Matovu, who, at 76, is still actively leading performances.

The upcoming concert will be the third edition of the Legends of Sound series and will feature a spectacular guest appearance by Congolese legend Koffi Olomidé, adding a cross-continental dimension to the show.

