Nissan Launches Magnite SUV in Morocco, Marking African Left-Hand Drive Debut

Japanese automaker Nissan has officially launched its compact SUV, the Magnite, in Morocco, marking the vehicle’s first left-hand drive rollout in Africa. The move signals a bold step into North Africa’s competitive auto market and reflects the company’s broader strategy to expand its footprint across the continent.

Speaking during the coastal test drive event on Wednesday, Jordi Vila, President of Nissan Africa, described Morocco as a gateway market for the brand. The launch event attracted motoring journalists from across Africa, who experienced the Magnite’s capabilities along scenic routes bordering the Mediterranean and Atlantic coastlines.

Targeting young, urban Moroccan drivers, the Nissan Magnite arrives with four trim options, including both CVT automatic and manual transmission models, priced competitively to appeal to first-time buyers and city dwellers.

Despite its compact size, the Magnite doesn’t compromise on features. Highlights include: Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Six airbags for enhanced safety, Around View Monitor, a 360-degree camera system rarely found in the B-SUV segment

Powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine, the vehicle is designed to balance urban agility with highway stability—ideal for Morocco’s diverse driving conditions.

“The Magnite is built not just for affordability, but for real-world performance. With its climate-adaptive features, like an onboard air ionizer, it’s well suited for Moroccan weather and terrain,” said Yassine Benmassi, Managing Director of SMVN (Société Marocaine des Véhicules Nissan).

The Moroccan launch forms part of Nissan’s renewed focus on Africa’s growing middle class and rapidly urbanizing populations. With over 150,000 units sold globally since its 2020 debut, the Magnite’s entry into a left-hand drive African market is both a logistical and symbolic milestone.

Auto industry analysts see Morocco as a smart choice for the debut, given its developing infrastructure, growing automotive sector, and strategic location as a springboard into other North and West African markets. The Magnite’s launch event doubled as a real-world performance showcase. Journalists took the SUV on a series of test drives, highlighting the vehicle’s nimbleness in urban settings and stability on long coastal stretches. Reviewers praised the Magnite’s smooth handling, user-friendly infotainment system, and safety features rarely offered in its price range.

As competition stiffens in Africa’s compact SUV segment, Nissan’s emphasis on tech-forward, affordable mobility could position the Magnite as a game-changer, particularly for younger drivers entering the auto market for the first time.

