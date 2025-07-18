Huawei Launches 2025 Campus Recruitment Drive at Makerere to Boost Uganda’s ICT Talent

Huawei Uganda has officially launched its 2025 Campus Recruitment Programme at Makerere University, targeting final-year students and recent graduates in key ICT-related fields. The initiative, which aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, was unveiled on July 17 under the theme “The Sky Is the Limit” and the slogan “A Better U for a Better Uganda.”

The programme is open to students from diverse disciplines, including electrical and telecommunications engineering, cybersecurity, software development, industrial engineering, human resources, finance, logistics, and public administration. It includes structured training through Huawei’s iLearning and 3MS platforms, personalised mentorship from experienced professionals, and hands-on project work to ensure graduates are ready for the demands of the digital economy.

“This initiative is not just about hiring talent—it’s about transforming it,” said Julius Mugume, Digital Director at Huawei Uganda. “Each selected candidate will be matched with a mentor to support them through the transition from academic life to a professional career.”

Sooma Mukyala Fouziya, Huawei Uganda’s Public Relations Manager, reiterated the company’s long-standing investment in youth empowerment. “Our mission is to nurture the next generation of ICT innovators in Uganda,” she said. “We believe in building a better Uganda by first building better professionals.”

The event attracted high-level participation from academia, including Prof. Moses Musinguzi, Principal of Makerere’s College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT), who hailed Huawei’s consistent efforts in strengthening academic-industry partnerships.

“Strategic collaborations like this one are vital,” said Prof. Musinguzi. “They give students a chance to translate theory into practice. We are proud of the role Huawei is playing in mentoring and shaping the future of Uganda’s ICT workforce. We also remind students to treat ICT and engineering as careers, not just stepping stones for quick money.”

Wang Bin, Position Director for Huawei Uganda’s Delivery & Service Department, emphasized that the company’s commitment goes beyond business. “Huawei grows with Uganda,” he noted. “Our success is tied to the success of the communities we serve.”

Adding a personal voice to the event, Barbara Nuwagi, a 2024 Huawei Senior Ambassador, spoke of the impact the programme had on her own career journey. “It’s easy to lose direction after graduation,” she said. “Huawei gave me the tools, mentorship, and belief to stay committed to my chosen field. This programme is about helping the best talent find their way—and stay on course.”

Huawei’s recruitment initiative complements its broader corporate social responsibility portfolio, which includes the Huawei ICT Academy, Seeds for the Future, Huawei ICT Competition, DigiTruck, and Digital Village projects—all designed to promote inclusive digital skills development and innovation across Uganda.

