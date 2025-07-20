Uganda Positions Itself as East Africa’s Emerging Digital Hub at Second National ICT Summit

Uganda is making bold moves to position itself as a leading digital innovation hub in East Africa, as evidenced by key commitments made during the second National ICT Summit, held on July 17–18, 2025, at the National ICT Innovation Hub in Nakawa.

The two-day event, hosted by the ICT Association of Uganda (ICTAU) and supported by Roke Telkom, brought together public and private sector leaders to accelerate Uganda’s transition into a digitally driven economy and regional tech powerhouse.

The summit served not only as a policy forum but as a declaration of Uganda’s intent to lead digital transformation in the region through strategic investments in innovation, infrastructure, and digital skills.

“We are no longer talking about catching up, we are talking about setting the pace for East Africa’s digital economy,” said Dr. Monica Musenero, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

In her keynote address, Musenero called for bold action to build a knowledge-based economy fueled by homegrown innovations and local talent. “Ugandans must become producers of innovation, not just consumers,” she said, underlining the importance of fostering a digitally skilled population.

A recurring theme at the summit was collaboration between government, private sector, and development partners as the cornerstone for transforming Uganda into a regional digital hub.

Roke Telkom demonstrated how such partnerships can work in practice. Through platforms like Roke Cloud, the company is enabling innovators in sectors like AgriTech, HealthTech, EduTech, IoT, and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) to scale their solutions with affordable infrastructure.

“We are witnessing a shift from the traditional economy to a digital-first model. This shift is unlocking new value chains and positioning Uganda for regional competitiveness,” said Timothy Mugenyi, Roke Telkom’s Head of Partnerships and Community Impact.

Other industry leaders including Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Stanbic Bank, Bank of Uganda, and Clarkson Insurance Brokers bjoined panel discussions that emphasized interoperability, fintech growth, data governance, and inclusive access to digital services across East Africa.

Dr. Aminah Zawedde, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, delivered a keynote on Uganda’s Digital Transformation Roadmap (2023/24–2027/28), describing it as a national growth engine.

“The future of Uganda’s economy lies in how effectively we harness technology to create jobs, improve services, and uplift every citizen,” she said, encouraging stakeholders to invest in scalable and inclusive digital infrastructure.

The roadmap, aligned with Vision 2040, aims to transform Uganda into a modern, knowledge-based society by leveraging innovation, digital inclusion, and public-private partnerships.

Comments

comments