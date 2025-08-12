Elections: We Should Get Rid of Political Parties

The recently ended National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party primary elections have shown eerie and disturbing circumstances in their conduct. Moreover, they are taking place within, presumably, an organisation of people of like minds. But the consequences that have emanated from it, are nothing but.

It has happened before, without any significant recourse to having a peaceful outcome. The inevitable conclusion is that the basis for which they are carried is faulty. That is the party structure; it must be got rid of!

The talk of Democracy and its practice, is hollow. It is a misnomer. Greed and nonsensical verbiage have taken place and instituted the devilish behaviour in the mist of its practice.

The institutions that conduct those polls, have themselves succumbed to the deception and rigmarole of political chicanery. They should be either got rid of, or re-modeled. But first, the base of it has to be changed. And the conduct of the elections should be handled by the High Court!

Those who want to represent the people in their constituencies (villages), should do so as individuals; not under the auspices of a political undertaking. In so doing, there will be no machinations that represent a larger ideological humdrum, but they tell their people the reality. And in any case, they will be directly answerable to the deception, if any, they utter to their fellow villagers.

So, the viciousness and murders we have witnessed in the NRM primaries does not represent people of the same calling, who want to do good for the villagers. They are in it for their own extremely selfish stomach interests that are aimed at exploiting the very people they say they will represent.

When a hotchpotch of people then congregates in Parliament, they will come to an agreement as to how best to do things for the country. It will not matter whether they came in as; Madi, Luo, Ateker, Bantu or Runyakitara peoples; because right now, that is how they are getting to Parliament.

The ideological deception of the parties will have been removed.

