Politicians Promising to Sort KCCA Yet those in Authority have failed  

Billboards of the intending politicians for the coming elections are proliferating all over the country. In Kampala City, many of them promise heaven. Those who are now occupying the positions, too, had promised to sort out the problems of the City, but the eye sores remain.

There are two significant positions of power, privilege and authority for the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA); that of the Lord Mayor and the Executive Director. Between the two of those positions, KCCA should be glittering. It is not!

The Lord (so called) Mayor is the political head. His functions are largely as the political head, mainly performing ceremonial and civic functions. He also presides over all meetings. In this last function, the Mayor should direct the development strategies and programmes and see to it that; the:

Executive Director (ED), as the executive officer and administrator, should implement all that is decided in the meetings. The ED has to lead in the city’s operations, managing business and resources, and ensuring the effective delivery of services to the city. Is this being done? This is the big question lacking the answers.

With all this, the citizens would like to see an effective service delivery. There should be an agreeable provision of social services. Things like proper infrastructure, good sanitation, availability of the good provisions commensurate with a proper authority undertaking should be in place.

This is not what is available in KCCA. One reason is that there have been administrative changes that may have affected continuity. Even then, these changes have been made at the helm of answerability and accountability. There have been situations where those in the authority have been lacking in effective administrative and authoritative performance, giving rise to inept accountability.

Where the failures come from should not be attributable to the populace but to those whose role is to see that KCCA performs as an authority worth its name and position. The people need to see this being done; and not at the altar of political grievances and excuses.

