Boda Boda Union and Local Manufacturer Forge Partnership to Boost Ugandan Auto Parts Industry

In a strategic move to promote local manufacturing, the United Boda Boda Riders Cooperative Union (UBBRCU) has partnered with RZ Innovations Ltd, a leading Ugandan manufacturer of motorcycle spare parts, to strengthen the production and consumption of locally made auto parts. The collaboration was formalised during a factory tour on August 16, 2025, attended by top Boda Boda Union leadership, CEO and Founder of RZ Innovations Ltd, Robert Zikuzooka, UBBRCU Chairman Frank Mawejje, and Humphrey Nabimanya, CEO of Reach A Hand, Uganda.

The partnership is designed to create a mutually beneficial relationship where boda boda riders purchase motorcycle spare parts directly from RZ Innovations Ltd, while RZ provides business mentorship and investment training to union members. This initiative aims to empower riders economically while simultaneously supporting the growth of Uganda’s domestic manufacturing sector.

Mr. Mawejje highlighted the potential impact of the collaboration, citing the union’s vast membership as a driver of local demand. “For a long time, we believed many of our spare parts were imported from places like Japan. We want to establish a relationship where we buy locally to reduce the money we spend on imports,” he said. Mawejje noted that just last week, the union distributed over 2,500 motorcycles, demonstrating the significant potential demand for local spare parts.

The Boda Boda industry, Uganda’s second-largest employer, comprises an estimated 1.2 million riders nationwide, with approximately 150,000 registered stages. Kampala alone hosts 350,000 riders across 1,021 registered stages. The United Boda Boda Riders Cooperative Union counts over 100,000 members, making it a powerful platform for boosting domestic production.

Quality remains central to the partnership, with Mawejje emphasising that consistent high-quality products are critical for sustained growth. “Our numbers are able to consume all the locally made spare products, but our main concern is quality. When the quality is good, we will buy,” he said.

Echoing this commitment, RZ Innovations CEO Robert Zikuzooka assured the union of the company’s dedication to excellence. “Quality is what we breathe. Our RZ tire is the number one-selling tire in Africa. Our tires sell themselves,” he said. Zikuzooka further announced plans for a joint safety initiative, including the provision of free reflector jackets for riders and support for personal development programs.

Humphrey Nabimanya also welcomed the partnership, noting the collaborative opportunities it would offer during the upcoming Union Boda Festival on September 14th, an event set to celebrate boda boda riders while promoting local products.

The collaboration between UBBRCU and RZ Innovations Ltd is expected to not only stimulate Uganda’s local auto parts industry but also empower the country’s vibrant Boda Boda sector, demonstrating the economic potential of strategic partnerships between local manufacturers and industry stakeholders.

