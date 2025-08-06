KACITA Appoints Issa Sekitto as Acting Chairperson

The Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) has named veteran trade advocate Issa Sekitto as its Acting Chairperson, following a unanimous decision by the Executive Board during an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday at the association’s Kampala offices.

Sekitto, who has served as KACITA’s spokesperson for over 15 years, takes over from Dr. Thadeus Musoke Nagenda, who has stepped down to pursue a political career. Musoke had been acting chairman since August 2021.

In a statement signed by Acting Secretary General Baguma Timothy, the board praised Dr. Musoke for his “outstanding service and dedication” to both KACITA and Uganda’s wider business community. The statement emphasised that KACITA remains a non-political organisation “solely committed to addressing issues affecting the business community in Uganda.”

The board described Sekitto’s appointment as a move to “provide stable leadership and safeguard the interests of both the Association and the wider business community” during a one-year transitional period. This phase will focus on revising KACITA’s constitution, streamlining membership records, and refining its policy advocacy agenda.

Sekitto assumes leadership at a time when Uganda’s business community is grappling with post-pandemic recovery challenges, fluctuating exchange rates, rising operational costs, and increasing concerns over tax enforcement and compliance measures by the Uganda Revenue Authority. “Hajji Sekitto brings with him a deep understanding of traders’ needs and institutional memory of KACITA’s evolution,” said Baguma Timothy. “We call upon all members, partners, and stakeholders to support him during this pivotal phase.”

In his new role, Sekitto is expected to immediately engage key stakeholders on pressing trade issues, including high import duties, licensing bottlenecks, and the fight against counterfeit goods in Ugandan markets.

