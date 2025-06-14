Climate Change
Stanbic Bank Rallies Behind Run4Climate with UGX 10 Million Boost for Reforestation Efforts
Stanbic Bank has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability, announcing a UGX 10 million sponsorship for the 5th edition of Run4Climate. This annual marathon serves as the flagship initiative of the Running Out of Trees (ROOTS) campaign, a vital effort to combat Uganda’s alarming deforestation rates.
The Run4Climate event is slated for June 29, 2025, at the Hockey grounds in Lugogo. This year’s run aims to mobilise nationwide action against climate change, with the ambitious target of planting 40 million trees annually, a symbolic representation of Uganda’s current population.
During a news conference on Thursday, Baziwe Alan, Vice President of Public Sector at Stanbic Bank, underscored the urgency of climate action. “Climate change is no longer a distant threat. It’s here and impacting lives, livelihoods, and development,” he stated. “That’s why we’re proud to support Run4Climate for the third consecutive year. Environmental protection is not just a CSR checkbox; it’s a core part of our sustainability strategy, embedded in our purpose as Stanbic Bank, ‘Uganda is our home, we drive her growth.’”
Organised by the Ministry of Water and Environment in partnership with Tree Adoption Uganda (TAU), Run4Climate continues its tradition of raising funds and mass awareness for tree planting. The ROOTS initiative was born out of concern over Uganda’s dramatic forest cover decline, which has plummeted from 54% in 1900 to a mere 12% today. Between 1921 and 2021 alone, Uganda lost a staggering 41.6% of its forest cover.
This rampant deforestation has exacerbated rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, erratic rainfall, and an increased frequency of floods and landslides, particularly affecting Uganda’s western and eastern regions. These environmental shifts have endangered lives, disrupted agriculture, and placed significant strain on national development efforts.
To counteract these devastating effects, the Run4Climate initiative champions mass reforestation by encouraging every Ugandan to plant at least one tree per year. In recent years, seedlings have been distributed across the country, reaching landslide-prone areas like Bududa and engaging young minds through climate education in primary schools.
Stanbic Bank’s commitment to environmental stewardship extends beyond tree planting. In 2024, the bank successfully recycled 9,234 kilograms of single-use plastic bottles and achieved a 39.6% reduction in paper usage through the adoption of digital banking platforms. Furthermore, the bank partnered with Global Paper Limited to recycle bank paper waste into eco-friendly products.
The bank also offers substantial support to green businesses, with UGX 62 billion available to foster innovation and sustainability in sectors such as agriculture, waste management, and renewable energy.
Issa Katwesigye, the Assistant Commissioner for Forestry in the Ministry of Water and Environment, highlighted the government’s collaborative approach to combating climate change. He cited successful partnerships with cultural institutions, including the Kingdoms of Buganda, Bunyoro, Tooro, and Rwenzururu, which have been instrumental in localising climate action across communities.
“Combating climate change requires all of us, from individuals to institutions, to act urgently and collaboratively,” Katwesigye emphasised. “Run4Climate is not just about running or planting trees; it’s also about safeguarding Uganda’s future.”
He added that the partnership with TAU has introduced cutting-edge tree mapping technology, enabling the tracking of tree growth and survival, thereby enhancing accountability and impact measurement. The Run4Climate initiative also contributes significantly to Uganda’s commitment under the global target of planting 300 million trees by 2030, with Uganda pledging to contribute 2.5 million annually.
Katwesigye issued a fervent call for widespread participation in this year’s run, urging as many Ugandans as possible to join the effort to reverse environmental degradation before it becomes irreversible.