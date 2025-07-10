Uganda’s Zembo Motorcycles Accelerates Green Mobility with FMO Backing

Zembo Motorcycles, a Ugandan-based electric transport company, has received a loan of up to $1 million from the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO. The funding is expected to accelerate Zembo’s efforts in delivering sustainable, affordable, and efficient transportation across East Africa.

Founded with a mission to combat urban air pollution and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, Zembo specializes in providing electric motorcycles to commercial riders, particularly boda boda operators. The company’s standout innovation lies in its battery as a service model, which allows riders to swap used batteries for fully charged ones at any of Zembo’s 29 battery-swap stations located throughout Uganda.

This model not only reduces operational costs by letting riders pay only for the electricity they use but also removes the inconvenience of long charging times, making electric mobility practical for high-frequency commercial use.

Currently employing 75 staff members, the majority of whom are involved in battery operations and swap station management, Zembo plans to use the FMO loan to procure more batteries and charging equipment. This expansion will help the company scale its infrastructure to meet the growing demand for clean transport alternatives.

The investment aligns with FMO’s broader mission to promote green, inclusive, and sustainable development in emerging markets. By supporting Zembo, FMO is actively investing in climate-resilient infrastructure and helping to advance clean energy solutions in Africa’s rapidly urbanizing cities.

