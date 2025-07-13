Shincheonji Holds Groundbreaking Seminar Testifies the Actual Reality of Revelation

Chairman Man Hee Lee, founder of Shincheonji.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus held a powerful pastors’ seminar at its Kawala branch, where over 450 participants, including 164 pastors, gathered physically to listen to the online testimony of Chairman Man Hee Lee, founder of Shincheonji.

The seminar focused on the physical fulfillment of the book of Revelation, a message that only Shincheonji is testifying to in the world today. Chairman Lee, speaking virtually, emphasized the importance of keeping the word of God as it is:

“We must not add to or subtract from the book of Revelation. We must believe in the realities of its fulfillment.”

He further urged believers to examine their identity through the lens of Scripture, posing the question: “Who are you in the Bible?”

Many pastors, visibly moved by the message, acknowledged that the book of Revelation had long been a mystery to them until now. The teaching brought clarity and conviction. As a result, 16 pastors signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), formally requesting Shincheonji to teach both them and their congregation members.

This seminar is one of several being held by Shincheonji across Uganda and around the world, each drawing growing interest from church leaders eager for deeper, accurate biblical understanding. The consistent turnout and increasing number of MOUs reflect a significant spiritual awakening among pastors and churches.

Shincheonji continues to boldly proclaim the actual realities of Revelation’s fulfillment, standing alone in the world in providing clear testimony of what has been fulfilled according to Scripture

