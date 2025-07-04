Entertainment
Mungu Feni Records Releases Uplifting Gospel Project “Mungu” Featuring Pastor Wilson Bugembe
Mungu Feni Records has announced the release of their powerful new gospel project titled “Mungu,” featuring the renowned singer and preacher Pastor Wilson Bugembe. This collaboration brings together Bugembe’s heartfelt vocals and Mungu Feni’s creative vision to deliver a message of faith, gratitude, and divine protection
The audio for “Mungu” was produced by the talented Ayo Bassboi. The accompanying music video was brought to life by director Zattabu, who has also directed Mungu Feni’s previous music videos.
“Mungu” marks Mungu Feni’s sixth project of 2025, showcasing their prolific output and commitment to gospel music. The project is already garnering attention for its uplifting message and strong gospel vibes, which are expected to resonate deeply with audiences.
The official video for “Mungu” is now available.