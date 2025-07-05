Inside Pearlwood’s 2025 AGM: A new Course for Uganda’s Film Industry?

The future of Uganda’s film industry was given a fresh jolt of energy as Pearlwood, the umbrella body for the nation’s filmmakers, held its long-awaited Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 1st, at the Uganda National Cultural Centre – National Theatre (CFCA Space). With strategic reflections, new leadership transitions, and major project updates, the meeting marked a defining moment in Pearlwood’s journey toward becoming a formidable player on the East African and global creative scene.

Presided over by the ever-able Namatovu Aisha Asiimwe, who was re-elected as President of the Producers Guild, the AGM reaffirmed Pearlwood’s ambitious vision, which is to become the leading film hub in Uganda and the Eastern Africa region. The meeting opened with a prayer led by Mrs. Nabawesi Bella, setting a reflective tone for the day’s proceedings.

In his opening remarks, the executive secretary Mzee Julius Bwanika emphasized collective leadership and accountability. “No board member is more powerful than the members and the organization. We all have a duty to perform,” he stated, reinforcing Pearlwood’s democratic ethos.

Significantly, he also addressed the collapsed YOTV deal, citing breaches of agreement, and noted that an alternative partnership with Afro Mobile had not delivered value due to its focus on TV rather than film. However, he brought hope by announcing a new partnership with UNESCO, facilitated by the Ministry of Gender, to set up a filmmaker-focused content market—a vital infrastructure in a growing industry.

Big Wins in Production and Infrastructure

The Producers Guild report, presented during the AGM, unveiled several major wins for the local film sector. Pearlwood’s newly established Production Hub, equipped with top-grade filming gear—including URSA Mini 4.6K and Blackmagic Pocket 6K cameras, advanced zoom lenses, and stabilizers—is now available to producers at a subsidized rate of UGX 50,000 per day, with a UGX 100,000 post-release loan option. This development is a game-changer for filmmakers who have long struggled with access to equipment.

Another highlight was the launch of Stream East, Pearlwood’s own Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming platform, developed under the USD 99,000 UNESCO-funded REFILE Project. This platform will distribute local content directly to audiences, bypassing traditional gatekeepers and aligning with global streaming trends. It positions Pearlwood to be a digital-first film community, capable of showcasing Ugandan and regional content without compromise.

Eastern Africa Filmmakers Summit

In a bid to move continental, Pearlwood announced plans to host the from July 8–10, 2025. The summit will attract participants from eight countries—Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Zanzibar, Zambia, and Malawi—cementing Uganda’s role as a regional film leader. The event is expected to spark cross-border co-productions, talent exchanges, and policy dialogue across the sector.

A Life for Lives initiative

Pearlwood is also building cultural capital through its A Life for Lives initiative—an innovative project that partners with schools to tell success stories of alumni who have used education to overcome adversity. Two films under this banner have already been produced, with one now streaming on Stream East, and four more in the pipeline. It’s a direct blend of inspiration, education, and film advocacy aimed at youth empowerment.

Guild Transitions

One of the most notable moments from the AGM was the shakeup in leadership within the Actors Guild, where Ms. Eunice Achan was replaced as President by Ms. Mutonyi Agnes. The new executive includes Mutonyi Agnes as President, Ssendagire Emmanuel as Vice President, Abwalo Ruth Emegu as Secretary alongside a robust team of committee members.

The Producers Guild leadership saw the return of familiar faces, with Mzee Bwanika also re-elected, signaling a blend of continuity and fresh energy. The guild now boasts 52 active members and recently renewed collective membership with UFMI, Uganda’s collecting society.

Re-Elected Pearlwood Executive Secretary addressing members during the AGM on Tuesday Morning

Institutional Growth and Legal Footing

Pearlwood continued to solidify its legal and institutional frameworks. The Pearlwood Awards are now formally registered as a business entity, alongside the Stream East trademark and business name. This legal structuring ensures operational integrity, investor confidence, and sustainable brand development.

With the UNCC-provided office space at the National Theatre and a growing podcast under the Connect For Culture Africa (CfCA) program aimed at lobbying for increased public funding for the Culture and Creative Industries (CCI), Pearlwood is rapidly transitioning from a collective of creatives to a structured, influential industry body.

Pearlwood’s progress is not just about cameras and streaming apps—it’s about rewriting the entire Uganda’s cultural script. With its focus on youth engagement, digital innovation, regional partnerships, and economic sustainability, the body is laying the foundation for a resilient and globally competitive Ugandan film industry.

By tackling long-standing issues like poor infrastructure, limited funding, and platform dependency, Pearlwood is asserting a self-determined narrative for the country’s storytellers.

Looking Ahead, As Uganda’s film community prepares for the Eastern Africa Summit and continues rolling out content on Stream East, there’s a renewed sense of purpose and professionalism. From powerful storytelling to market infrastructure, Pearlwood’s roadmap offers a blueprint not just for Uganda—but for all emerging film industries seeking autonomy, authenticity, and artistic excellence.

