Movie Review: Acrimony

Written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, Acrimony is a 2018 psychological drama that dives deep into the complexities of marriage, loyalty, ambition, and the emotional toll of betrayal.

With powerful performances by Taraji P. Henson as Melinda and Lyriq Bent as Robert, the film portrays a relationship unraveling under the weight of disappointment, mistrust, and unspoken resentment.

The story follows Melinda and Robert, a couple who met in college and eventually got married. Like many couples, their relationship began with love, dreams, and hope for a future together. But things take a difficult turn when Robert, an aspiring inventor, spends years working on a battery idea that seems to go nowhere. Meanwhile, Melinda supports him financially and emotionally, even sacrificing her inheritance, until her patience wears thin.

From Melinda’s perspective, she gave her all while Robert gave her nothing but lies, false hope, and infidelity. From Robert’s point of view, he believed Melinda gave up on him too soon, stopped believing in his dreams, and allowed her sisters’ constant negative opinions to influence her judgment.

Eventually, Melinda files for divorce. But shortly after their separation, Robert’s invention finally succeeds and he marries another woman who had supported his vision. Watching the man she once loved live the life she had envisioned with him, Melinda becomes consumed by anger, jealousy, and regret.

The film speaks to married adults who may be silently battling disappointment or misunderstanding in their relationships.

With Acrimony, the villain depends on whose side you are on.

