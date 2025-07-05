Arts
Dax Vibez Opens Up About Rift With Eddy Kenzo: “Ideology-Wise, He Went Against What He Was Teaching Me”
Dax Vibez has broken his silence regarding his strained relationship with Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) president Eddy Kenzo, revealing that the two are no longer on speaking terms. The split, according to Dax, isn’t due to personal animosity, but rather a fundamental clash of ideologies.
In a recent interview, Dax Vibez expressed his disappointment with the direction Kenzo has taken, particularly his perceived alignment with the ruling government and the UNMF’s handling of critical issues within the music industry. “I don’t blame UNMF for what they are doing, I’m blaming them for what they aren’t doing because there’s nothing that’s being done,” Dax stated, highlighting his frustration with the federation’s perceived inaction. “Kenzo used to be my good friend, but the ideology changed.”
Despite their differences, Dax was quick to clarify that he harbors no ill will towards the Big Talent boss. He acknowledged Kenzo as a senior figure in the industry and a crucial mentor in his early musical career. “Musically, he supports me. I know he’s my fan and he even called me back in the day and told me he believes I’ll be something special,” Dax shared. “He’s among the first artists that gave me a collabo, although it was never released.”
The core of the separation, Dax explained, lies in what he perceives as a betrayal of shared values. “Ideology-wise, we talked about some things years back and now I see he went against the things he was teaching me about,” he concluded, indicating a deep-seated philosophical divergence that has ultimately led to the breakdown of their once-close relationship.