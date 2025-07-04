Why Maddox Believes Talent Alone Won’t Take Artists International

Veteran Ugandan reggae star Maddox Semanda Sematimba has shared his thoughts on what it really takes for an artist to reach the international stage and according to him, talent isn’t enough.

While appearing on NBS TV’s After 5 show, he emphasized that an artist’s breakthrough beyond borders is largely shaped by their management and how well that team understands the industry’s systems.

He explained that many highly talented musicians don’t achieve international success simply because their management doesn’t position them correctly. In contrast, those who make it globally often do so because their teams choose to market them as commercial brands, turning them into carefully packaged products suited for wider audiences.

Maddox noted that when management is intentional about building an artist for the global market, the artist must also align with that vision. They need to understand the brand strategy and actively participate in the journey.

Comments

comments