Ykee Benda Officially Introduced to Fiance’s Family

Musician Ykee Benda has taken a significant step in his love journey after being officially introduced by his fiancé, Emily Nyawira, to her family. The intimate first introduction ceremony, known as Kukyala on Thursday.

Sharing the news on his official Facebook page, Ykee expressed deep gratitude and joy, writing:

“Yesterday, baby took Dadzy to her Daddy! Three years ago, I made a promise to a young lawyer that I would bring honor to her name and her father’s house. Yesterday was the beginning of fulfilling that promise,”

He described the emotional moment when his fiancée walked gracefully into a room full of family members, knelt to greet him, and introduced him to her father. The elders then held discussions and came to an agreement, including the traditional bride price arrangements.

“The old men met and agreed on the cows and goats, and we, the two lovebirds, couldn’t be more grateful to God.”

Ykee closed his message by thanking those who stood with them and hinted at the next phase of their journey together.

