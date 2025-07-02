Arts
Stanbic Bank Powers Afrigo Band’s Golden Jubilee Concert: “Legends of Sound: Afrigo@50”
Uganda’s most iconic musical ensemble, Afrigo Band, is set to mark a monumental milestone with a grand 50th-anniversary concert, “Legends of Sound: Afrigo@50,” proudly powered by Stanbic Bank Uganda. The highly anticipated golden jubilee event will take centre stage at Millennium Grounds, Kampala, on Saturday, August 16, 2025, promising to be the cultural and musical highlight of the year.
The partnership with Stanbic Bank Uganda, facilitated through its flagship FlexiPay digital payments platform, was announced today at a press briefing held at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala by event organisers, Talent Africa Group.
“Legends of Sound,” now in its third edition, is a concert series dedicated to celebrating timeless African music legends. This year’s instalment pays homage to the unrivalled legacy of Afrigo Band, Uganda’s longest-standing and most beloved musical group. For over five decades, Afrigo has served as the heartbeat of Uganda’s sound, masterfully blending tradition and innovation, heritage and showmanship. From their inaugural note in the 1970s to their modern-day masterpieces, Afrigo Band has not only defined the sound of Uganda but has also narrated the story of its people, soulful, celebratory, and resilient.
The concert will feature an all-star lineup of Afrigo veterans, including legendary figures like Moses Matovu, Rachel Magoola, Joanita Kawalya, Herbert Kigundu, and Sarah Namulondo, among others. Their timeless hits are set to be reimagined in a dynamic, festival-style production.
Adding an international flair to the unforgettable evening, legendary Congolese superstar Koffi Olomidé, famously known as the “King of Ndombolo,” will headline a special guest performance. Olomidé is expected to bring his high-voltage charisma and cross-continental sound to the Kampala stage, creating a truly memorable experience.
Attendees can also look forward to early bird discounts, exclusive FlexiPay-only perks, and fast-lane venue access, ensuring that fans not only revel in the music but also benefit from the convenience and efficiency of digital banking.
“We are proud to stand with Afrigo Band as they celebrate 50 years of musical excellence,” said Lois Kwikiriza, Brand & Marketing Manager at Stanbic Bank Uganda. “Through FlexiPay, we are making it easier for every Ugandan to be part of this historic moment — securely, simply, and smartly.”
Denise P. Nazzinda, Premium Beer Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL), a supporting partner, added, “Afrigo Band’s journey is a reflection of everything we stand for: craftsmanship, depth, and timeless distinction. Their music has transcended generations, much like the enduring legacy of Tusker Malt Lager. Supporting this celebration is our way of honouring true musical excellence while giving our consumers the premium experiences they truly deserve.”
Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, expressed his profound excitement about the collaboration with Stanbic Bank and the FlexiPay platform. “Afrigo Band has been the heartbeat of Uganda’s music scene since the 1970s, blending tradition with modernity, and their songs resonate with the stories of our people, stories of resilience, joy, and celebration,” Allibhai commented.
“The Legends of Sound: Afrigo@50 concert promises to be a vibrant showcase of this legacy, featuring an all-star lineup of Afrigo veterans who will reimagine their timeless hits in a festival-style production. We are also excited to welcome the legendary Koffi Olomidé as our special guest. His presence will undoubtedly elevate this event, bringing a cross-continental flair that complements the rich sounds of Afrigo.”
This historic concert is set to be a true testament to Afrigo Band’s enduring impact on Ugandan culture and music, celebrating five decades of artistry and inspiring generations to come.