Murdered for Integrity: Congolese Man Killed After Refusing Bribes to Become Catholic Saint

In the Catholic tradition, a saint serves as a model of Christian life and is regarded as a hero of the faith through their exceptional actions of courage.

Kositi has since been beatified – at a ceremony in Rome last month – meaning that once one miracle has been attributed to him, he will become a saint.

So far this has been a remarkably fast journey, as canonisation – the process to sainthood – can sometimes take decades or centuries – though this is speeded up if the Church decides someone died for their faith.

Born in Goma in 1981, Kositi was the eldest of three siblings and eight half-siblings, according to a biography written by Sant’Egidio, which described him as coming from a “well-off family”. His father was a bank clerk and his mother a border police officer.

“Floribert Bwana Chui was an intelligent and eloquent child from birth. He was a polite boy who respected us, his parents. I saw a bright future in him. I was expecting him to be a boy who would get married, have a wife and children,” his mother Gertrude Kamara Ntawiha told UN-sponsored Radio Okapi last month before travelling to Rome for her son’s beatification – which was also attended by Kositi’s two younger brothers.

Despite the challenges of living in eastern DR Congo, Kositi was always curious about the world, did well at school and went on to study law at university.

It was during his studies that he attended a regional student conference in Rwanda, in 2001, that changed the course of his life.

An Italian priest gave a talk at the gathering which had brought together people to discuss ways to find, and live in, peace in the restive Great Lakes region.

He was speaking on behalf of the Sant’Egidio community, a movement of both lay people and clergy, committed to social service – and the priest was encouraging the students to embrace a pastoral mission.

Fr Tedeschi had barely finished speaking at the auditorium in southern Rwanda’s leafy university town of Butare when Kositi approached him.

“That speech very much touched Floribert as well as his other friends who had come from Goma,” he told the BBC.

“He wanted to begin a community of Sant’Egidio in Goma. [He was] a young man full of joy with a wish to be useful to the world, with a wish to change what he saw around him that did not work.”

Kositi took up his mission – and in particular his efforts focused on helping street children, Fr Tedeschi said.

The region around Goma has known decades of conflict and is currently at the centre of a rebellion that has seen a powerful rebel group take over the city and swathes of territory surrounding it. Kositi, “very affected” by the fate of children caught up in successive traumas, set up one of Sant’Egidio’s “Schools of Peace” – which offer food and other assistance to get children an education. Today Goma’s School of Peace is named in honour of him and has become an actual school. But in the early 2000s, the young undergraduate was often helping street children financially with school fees or food – or assisting them to become self-reliant in a city where almost everyone was struggling. “What struck me,” said Fr Tedeschi, “was how Floribert was someone who took the life of others very seriously and more importantly, he would ask himself a lot of questions to understand what the roots of poverty were – the misfortunes of people. “He liked talking, to confront these problems.” Kositi’s reach went beyond DR Congo’s borders. In Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, some 100km (60 miles) east of Goma, Bernard Musana Segatagara, a Sant’Egidio fellow, also remembers him. “Changing Africa and building peace was our shared dream as we observed a growing network of friendship. I think living in a region of tension was making our friendship even more special,” he told the BBC. After graduating in 2006, Kositi began training as a customs official in the capital, Kinshasa, before taking up a senior post on the border between Rwanda and DR Congo in April 2007. The rice dispute involved a consignment of around four or five tonnes – which he had tested as he was worried about its safety and then ordered that it be destroyed. “At first that pushed the smugglers to try and bribe him, and later to threaten him. And Floribert always refused,” Fr Tedeschi said. “He refused based on his Christian principles. At one point he asked a doctor – a nun working in Goma, who was a friend – so he could really understand the dangers this rice would have represented to the civilian population. “And that’s what led him to think: ‘So me as a Christian, I can neither accept money nor that these people risk dying because of this poisoned food just because of corruption.'” For the priest this is what showed his “loyalty to the gospel, Christian values of love for one’s neighbour [and] justice”. Lawyer Jean Jacques Bakinahe, who studied with Kositi at the University of Goma and was also one of the leaders of Sant’Egidio in the city, agrees. He told the Rwanda Catholic Church TV channel that his friend “profoundly followed the gospel of peace… [which] really helped him categorically reject that act of corruption”. But it ultimately led to his death. “[The smugglers] wanted to send a message… a mafia-style warning,” said Fr Tedeschi. He acknowledged it might have scared some customs officials at the time but said it had “not succeeded in making [people] forget these testimonies of love and justice that Floribert gave us”. When the late Pope Francis visited DR Congo in February 2023, he spoke to young people at the main stadium in Kinshasa – and urged them to follow Kositi’s example. “A young person like yourselves, Floribert Bwana Chui… at only 26 years old, was killed in Goma for having blocked the passage of spoiled foodstuffs that would have been harmful for people’s health,” he said. “Since he was a Christian, he prayed. He thought of others and he chose to be honest – saying no to the filth of corruption. “If someone offers you a bribe, or promises you favours and lots of money, do not fall into the trap. Do not be deceived! Do not be sucked into the swamp of evil!” he said.