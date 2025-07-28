Empower the Youth to Save the Planet, Archbishop Ssemogerere Urges at Laudato Si’ Africa Conference

In a passionate call to action, the Archbishop of Kampala, His Grace Paul Ssemogerere, has urged African leaders to place youth empowerment at the heart of climate change solutions, calling it a “critical strategy” for safeguarding the continent’s future.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Laudato Si’ Africa Conference held at Bethany Land Institute (BLI) in Nandere Catholic Parish, Kasana-Luwero Diocese, Archbishop Ssemogerere stressed that Africa’s youthful population should not be seen as a burden but as a powerful force for ecological renewal.

“Africa is a youthful continent — this is both our greatest challenge and our greatest opportunity,” Archbishop Ssemogerere said. “We must empower our youth to take the lead in renewing the earth. They are not just the future — they are the present. Their role in protecting our common home is indispensable.”

The three-day conference, themed “Ten Years After Laudato Si’: Where is Africa?”, drew delegates from across the continent, including church leaders, scientists, environmental activists, scholars, and policymakers. It provided a vital platform for evaluating Africa’s progress in responding to the ecological vision outlined in Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’s landmark 2015 encyclical on the environment.

The event was graced by the presence of His Eminence Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, the Chancellor of the Pontifical Academies of Sciences and Social Sciences at the Vatican and one of the primary architects of Laudato Si’. Archbishop Ssemogerere praised Cardinal Turkson for his humility, presence, and unwavering commitment to integral human development.

“Cardinal Turkson is a proud son of Africa, a prophetic voice of justice, and a tireless champion of God’s creation,” Ssemogerere said. “His presence here is a powerful reminder that we must take the message of Laudato Si’ seriously — and act on it with urgency.”

“This is not about theory — it’s about action”

Archbishop Ssemogerere challenged participants to translate the conference’s insights into tangible change within their communities. “Let us go back and plant trees. Let us protect our wetlands. Let us embrace clean energy. Above all, let us empower our youth to lead the charge for environmental justice,” he declared.

The prelate also lamented the growing ecological crisis unfolding across Uganda and Africa, citing alarming trends such as rampant deforestation, plastic and air pollution, wetland encroachment, biodiversity loss, and over-reliance on harmful chemicals in agriculture. He warned that these environmental threats are inextricably linked to deeper structural problems such as poverty, food insecurity, and youth unemployment.

“If we do not act now, Africa’s environmental crisis will become a humanitarian catastrophe,” he warned.

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Katongole, a renowned theologian and co-founder of Bethany Land Institute, emphasized that the conference aimed to evaluate Africa’s environmental progress a decade after Laudato Si’ and to ignite a renewed movement for climate justice rooted in the African context.

“This conference has brought together the wisdom of theologians, the expertise of scientists, and the lived experience of communities to chart a new path forward,” said Fr. Katongole, who also serves as a professor at the University of Notre Dame.

Participants presented interdisciplinary research, policy frameworks, and grassroots strategies for ecological protection, ranging from agroecology and conservation education to renewable energy solutions and faith-driven environmental campaigns.

A Wake-Up Call to Africa’s Leaders

As the conference concluded, a unified message emerged: Africa stands at a crossroads. With its youthful population, rich biodiversity, and spiritual capital, the continent holds a unique role in the global climate movement. But unlocking that potential will require bold leadership, deep-rooted collaboration, and, above all, investment in the young stewards of tomorrow.

“Let us rise with faith and purpose,” Archbishop Ssemogerere concluded. “The earth is crying out. And our youth — if empowered — can be the answer.”

