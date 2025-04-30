NWSC Launches Crackdown on Corruption and Illegal Activities with New Customer Protection Unit

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has announced the establishment of a dedicated Customer Protection Unit in a decisive move to combat corruption, infrastructure vandalism, and illegal water use. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the utility’s Managing Director, Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha signalling a strengthened commitment to its customers and the integrity of its operations.

This initiative comes at a crucial time for NWSC, as the corporation seeks to address a slight dip in customer satisfaction identified in a recent survey. Dr. Mugisha revealed at a press conference that the creation of this unit underscores NWSC’s unwavering commitment to its vision of “Water for All” delivered by a “delighted workforce” to a “delighted customer.”

“It has come to our attention that some unscrupulous individuals have been extorting money from customers in exchange for services, engaging in acts of vandalism of NWSC infrastructure, or abetting illegal water use,” Dr. Mugisha stated with concern. He emphasised that such activities undermine the corporation’s efforts to provide reliable and equitable water services to all citizens.

To directly address these issues, NWSC has launched two confidential hotlines, urging the public to report any instances of bribery, vandalism, or water theft. The dedicated numbers are 0788161568 and 0788705891.

Dr. Mugisha assured the public that all reports received through these channels would be treated with the utmost confidentiality and that each case would undergo thorough investigation, with appropriate action taken against those found guilty.

In a bid to further protect customers from imposters fraudulently posing as NWSC staff, the corporation has also tightened its internal controls. “We are ensuring all field personnel wear full uniforms and carry valid staff identification cards,” Dr. Mugisha explained. “We also encourage customers to get acquainted with the NWSC teams serving their areas and, in case of doubt, to verify identities using the NWSC toll-free numbers provided.” The regular service inquiry toll-free lines remain 0800200977 and 0800300977.

The decision to establish the Customer Protection Unit was partly motivated by the findings of a comprehensive customer service survey conducted last year, which engaged over 10,000 customers. While the survey indicated favourable scores for convenience of bill payments and communication (80%), it also revealed a slight decrease in the overall customer happiness index from 80% to 78%. Responsiveness to issues like leakages and billing scored 77%, and customer care at service centres registered 78%.

Dr. Mugisha emphasised the value of such feedback, stating, “These surveys help us get a feel of the customer feedback, for you cannot improve what you don’t know.”

The survey also highlighted concerns regarding supply reliability in certain areas, particularly within Kampala. Addressing these concerns, Dr. Mugisha offered reassurance that the government has secured over 100 million Euros for the evacuation of water from the new Katosi water treatment plant. This ambitious project aims to stabilize water supply in the capital and enhance services along key routes such as Bombo Road-Matugga, Wakiso-Nansana Road, and Gayaza Road.

The project includes the construction of new water tanks on Nansana Kabulengwa hill and Kanyanya hill, along with the laying of bulk water mains. Additionally, NWSC is installing new heavy-duty pumps at the Ggaba water works to boost operational efficiency and increase water supply to Kampala residents. Similar infrastructure development projects are also underway in other urban centers across Uganda, including Isingiro, Mbarara, Masaka, Mbale, Gulu, and Arua, underscoring the government’s commitment to achieving 100% water coverage nationwide.

Dr. Mugisha specifically addressed reports of unscrupulous individuals allegedly creating artificial scarcity to solicit bribes from customers seeking quicker services such as meter installations or repairs. “We also received feedback that some unscrupulous individuals cause scarcity to cheat customers, i.e., say that there are no meters, repair materials, etc., and ask for money from customers if they need the service quicker. Please report these incidents on these numbers,” he urged.

The establishment of the Customer Protection Unit represents the latest in a series of proactive measures by NWSC management aimed at enhancing staff performance, upholding integrity, and elevating customer service standards.

How the Customer Protection Unit will operate:

Members of the public can report complaints via calls or WhatsApp to the dedicated confidential hotline numbers: 0788161568 and 0788705891 .

and . A tracking application has been developed, and a dedicated link will be available on NWSC’s digital communication platforms.

All reported complaints will be handled with strict confidentiality.

Preliminary checks will be conducted, and valid issues will be thoroughly investigated.

Disciplinary and/or legal action will be taken against implicated individuals based on the investigation findings.

Complainants will receive updates and feedback on the progress of their reported cases.

NWSC, a recognized leader in digital customer experience, having received multiple Digital Impact Africa Awards, is confident that this new unit will significantly enhance its service delivery and foster a culture of ethical conduct throughout the organization, ultimately reinforcing its commitment towards “Water For All, For A Delighted Customer By A Delighted Workforce.”