Uganda Breweries Invests UGX 372 Million to Restore Namananga Central Forest Reserve

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has announced a UGX 372 million investment to restore the Namananga Central Forest Reserve, in collaboration with the National Forest Authority (NFA) and Rotary District 9214. The initiative aims to plant 80,000 indigenous tree seedlings to rehabilitate degraded areas of the 459-hectare forest, which is part of the Mabira ecosystem.

Namananga plays a critical ecological role as a catchment for the Nalwe and Wugula streams and serves as a corridor between Mabira Forest, Uganda’s largest natural forest, and the Musamya Swamp. The forest has faced extensive deforestation in recent years due to timber harvesting, firewood collection, charcoal production, and agricultural expansion, particularly pineapple farming.

At a signing ceremony at UBL headquarters, Andrew Kilonzo, Managing Director of Uganda Breweries Limited, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to environmental conservation.

“At Uganda Breweries, we are committed to conserving the environment and supporting the country’s afforestation agenda because forests play a vital role in preserving water sources that sustain people, ecosystems, and essential crops like barley, maize, and sorghum that we use in production,” Kilonzo said.

He highlighted that UBL’s environmental initiatives, including the UGX 1 billion Water Collective Action Programme, forest restoration partnerships, and nationwide tree planting campaigns, are part of the company’s broader commitment to catchment protection and sustainable forestry.

UBL has a strong track record in environmental stewardship. In 2018, the company partnered with the NFA to restore Gangu Forest in Butambala District, and in 2020, it joined the Ministry of Water and Environment in the Running Out of Trees (ROOTs) campaign, which aimed to plant 40 million trees nationwide.

“As the first major manufacturer to commit significant funds to catchment protection in Uganda, we are setting an example while mobilizing industry peers to amplify environmental impact,” Kilonzo added.

Martin Mwodi Kegere, Director of Plantations Development at NFA, welcomed the partnership, noting that collaborations with reputable corporate entities are essential for achieving Uganda’s Strategic Plan 2020-2025 targets, which seek to increase national forest cover from 15% in 2010 to 24% by 2040, in alignment with Uganda Vision 2040.

According to Global Forest Watch, Uganda’s forest cover stood at 13.3% in 2024, up from 9.5% in 2015, reflecting progress in nationwide reforestation efforts.

Christine Kyeyune Kawooya, District Governor of Rotary District 9214, emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in environmental conservation.

“Through Rotary Mission Green, we are planting trees and mobilizing Ugandans to conserve the environment. Partnerships like this ensure greater impact, and we call upon more organizations and individuals to join the cause,” she said.

The restoration of Namananga Central Forest Reserve will commence immediately, with UBL providing full funding, while NFA and Rotary will serve as implementation partners, offering technical expertise in forest management and community engagement.

This partnership represents a significant step in strengthening Uganda’s forest cover, protecting vital water catchments, and promoting sustainable land management, setting a benchmark for corporate engagement in environmental stewardship.

