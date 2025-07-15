Police Hunt for TikToker Who Rode Atop Moving Taxi While Drinking Beer in Kampala

Kampala police have launched a manhunt for an unidentified individual captured in a viral TikTok video perilously riding atop a moving taxi while drinking beer, in what authorities have condemned as a dangerous and unlawful social media stunt.

The video, widely circulated across digital platforms, shows the man seated comfortably on the roof of a moving public taxi along one of Kampala’s busy roads, casually sipping from a beer bottle while traffic flows beneath him.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, confirmed the incident and disclosed that police have since traced and impounded the vehicle used in the stunt. “We managed to trace the vehicle carrying someone on top of its bed. It was impounded, and the driver was charged with carrying a passenger in a dangerous position,” Owoyesigyire said.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the act was premeditated and staged for TikTok content. The yet-to-be-identified man is reported to have paid the taxi driver to carry him atop the vehicle for the video.

“This is very dangerous, lads. We understand that the TikToker paid the driver for that stunt,” Owoyesigyire added. “We caution the public against risking their lives and others’ safety for social media attention.”

Efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend the man involved, whom police say will face charges once identified.

This incident is the latest in a growing trend of dangerous stunts recorded for social media likes and shares. Just weeks ago, another TikTok video went viral, showing a man staging a fake panga attack at a Kampala restaurant as part of a marketing gimmick for his bar. Police arrested several individuals involved in that case and warned of stricter measures against such actions.

Authorities have expressed concern over the rising disregard for public safety in pursuit of viral fame and have vowed to clamp down on digital behaviour that puts lives at risk or disrupts public order. “These stunts are not only irresponsible but also illegal. Social media does not give anyone immunity from the law,” Owoyesigyire emphasised.

The video has sparked outrage and concern from the public, with many Ugandans on social media calling for tighter enforcement and penalties against those who endanger lives under the guise of online entertainment.

Police have appealed to the public to report similar reckless acts and have reminded content creators that Uganda’s laws on public safety, traffic conduct, and public nuisance remain fully enforceable, regardless of platform or motive.

