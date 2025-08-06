19 Dead, 13 Injured in Fatal Hoima–Bulisa Road Crash

A tragic road accident along the Hoima–Bulisa Road has claimed 19 lives and left 13 others injured after a truck carrying market vendors overturned late Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:00 PM on August 5, 2025, at Kigorobya in Hoima District, involving a Fuso Fighter truck, registration number UBB 639W, which was transporting traders from Wanseko-Buliisa Market.

According to preliminary police investigations, the truck failed to climb a slight hill at Kigorobya, rolled backwards, and overturned. All 19 victims died on the spot, while 13 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The injured have been rushed to nearby health facilities for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to Hoima City Mortuary for postmortem examinations.

In a statement, SP Michael Kananura, the spokesperson for the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, extended condolences to the families of the victims and urged drivers to prioritize safety. “We strongly caution truck drivers and transporters to refrain from carrying passengers in or on top of trucks, as they are not designed for human transportation. Regular vehicle maintenance and extra caution on hilly roads can prevent such tragedies,” SP Kananura said.

Police investigations into the exact cause of the crash are ongoing.

Comments

comments