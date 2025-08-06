Silverback Awards 2025 Launched, Opening Creative Race Across East Africa

The race for creative supremacy in East Africa’s marketing and communications industry is officially underway with the launch of the fourth edition of the Silverback Awards, organised by the Uganda Advertising Association (UAA) in partnership with The Loeries.

This year’s competition, themed “Elevating the Grind,” promises to attract heightened regional participation and showcase world-class standards of creativity and innovation.

Originally launched as Uganda’s premier platform for celebrating excellence in advertising and brand communication, the Silverback Awards have evolved into a major regional stage. In 2024, the awards received over 100 submissions, with notable interest from Tanzania, Rwanda, and Kenya—momentum that has now prompted organisers to formally open the competition to agencies and marketers across East Africa.

“The Silverback Awards were founded on a clear vision—to inspire our industry to strive for greatness, not just locally, but on the global stage,” said Rommel Jasi, Chairman of the Uganda Advertising Association. “As the official representatives of Cannes Lions in Uganda, we see this platform as a crucial step in preparing our members and peers to think and create at a world-class level. Earning recognition at The Loeries or even Cannes Lions is one of the highest achievements in global creativity.”

The Loeries are widely regarded as the pinnacle of recognition for creativity across Africa and the Middle East, rewarding innovation and excellence in brand communication. Similarly, the Cannes Lions represent the global benchmark for creative effectiveness, covering every discipline and market.

Submissions Open Across the Region

The submission portal — www.silverbackawards.com — opened on August 4 and will close on October 3, 2025. Eligible entries must be campaigns that ran between August 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025.

Judging will run from October 20 to November 6, with a distinguished panel of creative leaders from across the continent assessing entries for originality, impact, and execution.

Spotlight on Emerging Talent

The awards will also highlight young talent through the Young Creatives segment, taking place from November 11–13, where youth from across the region will compete in Public Relations, Marketing, Film, and Design categories.

The season will culminate in the annual Communication Industry Symposium on November 14, followed by the grand awards gala on November 15. Winners will receive medals, certificates, and internship opportunities with leading agencies.

“The Silverback Awards have built a reputation rooted in credibility—from the integrity of the entries to the prestige of the gala night,” said Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of The Loeries. “We hope that every participant leaves inspired to sharpen their vision, fuel their creativity, and push the boundaries of excellence.”

