Uganda Boosts Security Ahead of CHAN 2025 Group C Kickoff at Mandela Stadium

Uganda has heightened security measures ahead of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group C matches, which kick off at the Mandela National Stadium on August 4.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke assured the public of tight security arrangements designed to protect players, officials, and fans throughout the tournament.

“We have started the deployments according to the needs. You will be seeing us in progression to secure our players, fans, and everybody,” said Rusoke, noting that both armed and unarmed personnel have already been strategically deployed.

Uganda will host Group C matches featuring five teams: Uganda, South Africa, Niger, Guinea, and Algeria — with all games scheduled to take place at the recently renovated Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

Rusoke extended a warm welcome to international visitors, assuring them of maximum safety: “We welcome foreigners who are particularly coming to watch these games we shall be hosting. We guarantee them utmost security.”

CHAN 2025, which exclusively features players active in their respective domestic leagues, is being co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania from August 2 to 30. The tournament was originally slated for 2024 but was pushed to 2025 due to facility readiness concerns.

Uganda’s national team, the Cranes, will open their campaign against Algeria—runners-up in the 2023 edition—on August 4. The Cranes will then face Guinea on August 8, Niger on August 11, and conclude their group stage matches with a clash against South Africa on August 18.

The Uganda Police has urged fans and the general public to cooperate with security personnel and observe guidelines to ensure a smooth and safe tournament experience.

Comments

comments