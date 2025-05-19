Law
Joan Kagezi’s Assassinators Were To Be Paid Shs731.5M
A decade after the chilling assassination of former Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Namazzi Kagezi, a stunning revelation has emerged in court: her killers were promised a staggering USD 200,000, equivalent to approximately UGX 731.5 million at current exchange rates. This detail surfaced today at the High Court’s International Crimes Division as one of the accused, Kisekka Daniel Kiwanuka, 47, a former UPDF corporal, pleaded guilty to murder under a plea bargain agreement.
Kisekka confessed to his involvement in the meticulously planned murder of Kagezi on March 30, 2015, in Kiwatule, Kampala. In exchange for his guilty plea, he will serve a 35-year prison sentence. Court records unveiled a sinister plot allegedly orchestrated by a high-profile individual, executed by a team of hardcore criminals, including Kisekka, Kibuuka John, Nasur Abdallah Mugonole, and Massajjage John.
The plea bargain details revealed that the assassins were promised the substantial sum of USD 200,000 for their heinous act. Each member of the conspiracy received an initial down payment of UGX 500,000. On the fateful day, Kisekka admitted to acting as backup with Nasur Mugonole, while Kibuuka John allegedly fired the fatal shots, striking Kagezi twice in the neck as her children witnessed the horrific event.
For over eight years, the investigation into Kagezi’s murder remained largely stagnant until new intelligence in 2023 breathed fresh life into the case. Kisekka’s arrest in Luwero on unrelated charges in October 2023 ultimately led to his identification as a key suspect in the decade-old crime. During interrogation, he confessed his role and provided crucial information that helped investigators piece together the events and identify his accomplices. Authorities also located a witch doctor who admitted to performing rituals on the accused trio to supposedly shield them from arrest and silence the investigation.
The court highlighted Kisekka’s prior criminal history, including a 2008 aggravated robbery charge from which he escaped military custody. The weapons used in Kagezi’s assassination were reportedly among those he stole upon deserting the UPDF in 2006. Despite previous arrests, this guilty plea marks his first official conviction.
Presiding over the landmark case was a panel of judges including Justice Michael Elubu, Justice Stephen Mubiru, Justice Dr. Winfred Nabisinde, and Justice Celia Nagawa. Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Thomas Jatiko represented the ODPP.
Joan Kagezi, a dedicated prosecutor heading the International Crimes Department at the time of her death, was renowned for her work on high-profile terrorism and war crimes cases. Her assassination sent shockwaves through the nation’s legal fraternity, underscoring the dangers faced by those upholding the rule of law.
While Kisekka’s conviction marks a significant breakthrough, the case against the remaining accused – Kibuuka John, Massajjage John, and Nasur Abdallah Mugonole – continues.
This conviction is being hailed as a firm stance against organised crime and a testament to the resilience of Uganda’s justice system. It underscores the effectiveness of strategic plea bargaining in dismantling complex criminal networks and sends a clear message that those who engage in such brutal acts, regardless of their background or perceived protection, will face the full force of the law. The ODPP has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to accountability and to safeguarding legal officers who bravely confront serious crimes.
The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) have been commended for their tireless efforts in the investigations and intelligence gathering that led to Kisekka’s arrest and the unravelling of this long-standing mystery.