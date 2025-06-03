Law
High Court Upholds Mufti Mubaje’s Leadership in UMSC
The High Court in Kampala has issued a crucial order, preserving the existing leadership structure within the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) and effectively maintaining Dr. Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje as the Mufti of Uganda. The directive, handed down on Monday by Justice Bernard Namanya, provides a temporary reprieve for the UMSC leadership amidst ongoing legal challenges.
The ruling came during a hearing for Miscellaneous Cause No. 065 of 2025, a case brought by four applicants: Nsimbe Swaibu, Byansi Twayibu, Kalokora Musa, and Kasakya Musa. They are seeking judicial review, including orders of mandamus, declarations, and an injunction, concerning recent developments within the UMSC. The respondents in the case include the UMSC itself, Dr. Mubaje, Sheikh Muhamad Ali Waiswa, Sheikh Muhammad Bukenya, and 41 other individuals.
In his concise ruling, Justice Namanya ordered that “the parties shall maintain the status quo until determination of Miscellaneous Cause No. 65 of 2025.” This decision means that the current operational framework and leadership of the UMSC will remain undisturbed while the court thoroughly reviews the substantive issues of the case.
Following the court session, UMSC Deputy Secretary General Haji Ali Muhammad Aluma issued a public statement to clarify the implications of the “status quo” order. He explained that this refers to the leadership and institutional operations as they stood at the time the application was filed.
Crucially, at that point, Dr. Mubaje had already undergone the full process of selection, vetting, appointment, and approval by the UMSC’s constitutional organs. He officially resumed his duties as Mufti on March 13, 2025.
“The Mufti of Uganda, His Eminence Dr. Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, continues to serve in that capacity, executing his constitutional mandate,” Haji Aluma affirmed. He also reassured the public that “All offices, programs, and activities of the UMSC remain fully operational,” ensuring continuity in the council’s work.
Haji Aluma reiterated the UMSC’s unwavering commitment to legal processes and institutional stability. “We reassure the Muslim community and the general public that the UMSC is a law-abiding institution that upholds and respects court decisions,” he stated.
He urged Muslims across Uganda to remain calm, united, and focused as the legal proceedings unfold. The council also extended warm wishes to all Muslims for a blessed and peaceful Eid al-Adha celebration, underscoring a message of unity and tranquility during this significant religious period. The court’s decision provides a temporary resolution, but the underlying legal questions are yet to be fully addressed, making the ongoing case a significant one for the future of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.