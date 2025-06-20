Judiciary Launches Small Claims Procedure in Kawempe to Fast-Track Justice and Ease Court Backlogs

Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire, left, hands the Small Claims Procedure Register to RCC Njuki, who then presented it to Kawempe Chief Magistrate Roseline Nsenge

The Judiciary of Uganda has officially rolled out the Small Claims Procedure (SCP) at the Kawempe Chief Magistrates Court, offering a faster, more affordable path to justice for civil disputes involving sums of up to 10 million Ugandan shillings.

The launch, held Thursday at the court premises, was presided over by Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire, chairperson of the SCP implementation committee. He urged the public, particularly small-scale business owners, to embrace the initiative, describing it as a game-changer in resolving everyday financial disagreements.

“Like on my side, I am a poor man who doesn’t want to lose any coin. If I demand my money and you fail to pay, I will turn to the small claims procedure to recover it,” said Justice Kiryabwire. “This avoids the long, expensive processes that often discourage people from seeking justice.”

The SCP allows individuals to handle civil cases without hiring a lawyer, reducing both legal costs and delays. Before filing a case, claimants must issue a written demand notice and wait 14 days. If the matter remains unresolved, they can file a claim form, and a hearing is scheduled—often with a judgment issued the same day or within two weeks.

Kiryabwire emphasised that Kawempe’s busy and growing business community stands to benefit most from such swift dispute resolution. He also announced plans to train religious and political leaders on how to guide citizens in resolving financial disputes without resorting to police stations or lengthy court battles.

Hajji Noor Njuki, Deputy Resident City Commissioner of Kawempe, applauded the Judiciary for localizing justice, and particularly praised Chief Magistrate Roseline Nsenge for her outreach efforts.

“I urge all local council leaders to talk about this procedure during village meetings. This is how we bring justice to the people,” said Njuki.

Registrar for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Her Worship Zulaika Nanteza, highlighted the SCP’s role in promoting timely, inclusive justice, advising court users—especially those with language barriers—to seek clarity from court clerks or judicial officers.

Chief Magistrate Roseline Nsenge revealed that the court, operational since January 2025, had already handled 98 small claims cases before Thursday’s official launch. Of the 27 cases currently before the court, 10 have already been resolved. Nsenge also noted that local council leaders have received training in mediation and other ADR techniques to support community-based conflict resolution.

The launch drew a wide range of participants, including Judiciary officials, legal professionals, civil society, Uganda Police, Uganda Prisons, academics, and the general public.

With Kawempe joining other jurisdictions implementing SCP, Uganda moves closer to achieving a justice system that is faster, cheaper, and closer to the people.

