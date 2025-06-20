Court Upholds 14 Years Sentence For Godfrey Wamala In Mowzey Radio Manslaughter Case

The Court of Appeal has upheld a 14-year jail term for Godfrey Wamala alias Troy, confirming his conviction for manslaughter in the 2018 death of celebrated Ugandan musician Moses Ssekibogo, popularly known as Mowzey Radio.

In a unanimous decision delivered Friday, Justices Christopher Gashirabake, Dr. Asa Mugenyi, and John Mike Musisi dismissed Wamala’s appeal, ruling that the sentence handed down by the then High Court judge, Justice Jane Frances Abodo, was lawful and appropriately balanced in light of both the gravity of the offence and mitigating factors.

“We find no basis to interfere with the sentence. The trial judge exercised her discretion judiciously,” the Court ruled.

The Tragic Night at De Bar

According to evidence presented during the trial, the incident occurred on January 22, 2018, at De Bar in Entebbe—a popular hangout owned by George Egesa. Radio, in the company of producer Washington and another friend, joined a group of friends, including Wamala and Pamela Musiimire, who had invited him.

What began as a social gathering escalated into confrontation after Radio, reportedly under the influence, made a disparaging comment about the bar owner and splashed whisky across the table. In response, an enraged Egesa instructed Hassan Muwonge to eject Radio.

In the ensuing scuffle, prosecutors alleged that Wamala grabbed Radio and slammed him onto a concrete floor, inflicting a fatal head injury. Though initially rushed to Emmanuel Medical Centre and later transferred to Nsambya and Case hospitals, the popular artist succumbed to blunt-force trauma injuries on February 1, 2018.

During the trial, Wamala denied the charge, asserting he had witnessed the altercation but did not participate. However, Justice Abodo found otherwise.

While the prosecution failed to prove murder beyond a reasonable doubt, the court was satisfied that Wamala’s actions constituted manslaughter, sentencing him to 14 years on October 28, 2019. After deducting his time spent on remand, Wamala was left with 12 years, 3 months, and 4 days to serve.

Dissatisfied, Wamala appealed both conviction and sentence, arguing, among other things, that the evidence used to convict him was riddled with contradictions, especially regarding witness accounts of lighting at the crime scene and the identity of those involved in the assault.

But the Appellate Court disagreed, noting that the trial judge considered both aggravating and mitigating factors, including the seriousness of the injuries inflicted and Wamala’s status as a first-time offender.

“The trial judge noted the fatal injuries were inflicted on the head and that the deceased was thrown on a concrete floor. She also considered the appellant’s age and potential for reform,” the judgment reads.

Justice Abodo, now the country’s Director of Public Prosecutions, was praised for her balanced approach to sentencing, aiming not only at punishment but also rehabilitation.

The death of Mowzey Radio, a member of the acclaimed duo Radio & Weasel, sent shockwaves across Uganda and beyond. Known for his lyrical brilliance and soulful voice, Radio’s untimely death triggered national mourning and demands for justice.

The appellate court’s decision now brings closure to one of the most high-profile manslaughter cases in recent Ugandan legal history.

