Amapiano Queen Chley Arrives in Uganda Ahead of World Music Day Concert

South African music sensation Chley, real name Siphesihle Nkosi, touched down at Entebbe International Airport on Friday morning to an excited welcome ahead of her much-anticipated performance at the World Music Day Concert slated for Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Dubbed the “Amapiano Queen”, Chley has become a continental star thanks to her electrifying blend of rhythmic rap and soulful vocals. Her arrival has ignited palpable buzz in Kampala’s entertainment circles as fans eagerly await her first performance on Ugandan soil.

“It feels amazing to be here! I’ve heard so much about Uganda’s love for music, and I can’t wait to connect with my fans,” Chley said briefly upon arrival.

The World Music Day Concert, organised by UrbanLyfe Productions, promises an unforgettable celebration of sound, culture, and unity. Chley is expected to perform some of her biggest hits, including M’nike, Matha, Vuma, Asambe, and Komasava — the latter featuring Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.

Having previously collaborated with Amapiano heavyweights such as Mellow & Sleazy, Musa Keys, and Uncle Waffles, Chley’s catalogue is packed with fan favourites and club bangers, many of which are already popular in Uganda’s party scene.

Hosted by media personality Zahara Totto, the concert will also showcase top Ugandan talent, including Winnie Nwagi, Karole Kasita, Elijah Kitaka, Shanks Vivie’D, and VjOj, ensuring an all-night music feast.

Adding to the international flavour, UK-based DJ Shady is expected to keep the energy high with seamless Amapiano and Afrobeats mixes, while Ugandan-American songstress Zani Lady C returns home to deliver a dose of nostalgic soul and R&B.

The event is more than just a concert—it’s a cultural celebration that places Uganda firmly on the global music map, giving fans a front-row seat to a night of sonic diversity and world-class performances.

