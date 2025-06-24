Why Bebe Cool Has Always Ignored King Saha

Gagamel boss Moses Ssali, popularly known as Bebe Cool, has finally explained why he has consistently ignored fellow musician King Saha’s insults and online attacks. According to him, Saha is simply not worth the drama.

During an interview with Galaxy TV, Bebe Cool was asked why he has never responded to King Saha’s jabs, yet he went as far as taking comedian Alex Muhangi to court over a copyright dispute.

“Some people are not worth it. I don’t waste my time on someone who isn’t worth it. I choose my battles carefully, and only engage if it’s truly necessary. That’s the difference between Saha and Alex Muhangi,” Bebe Cool stated.

The tension between the two artists began when Bebe Cool publicly accused King Saha of being a drug addict. Since then, Saha has taken every opportunity to fire back at him but Bebe Cool has remained silent.

Comments

comments