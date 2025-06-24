How Spice Diana Beat Pallaso for a Top Manager

Musician Spice Diana has revealed how she secured her current manager, Roger Lubega, who chose to work with her instead of fellow artist Pallaso.

At the time, Roger had just parted ways with Ziza Bafana and was managing both Capital Music Icons and Pallaso. He was also informally supporting Spice Diana but had not officially signed her.

According to Spice Diana, when Pallaso found out that Roger was helping her, he confronted him and demanded that he choose between the two artists. This was because Spice Diana had declined to sign under Team Good Music. In the end, Roger chose to work with Spice Diana, and the two have been working together ever since.

Spice Diana also addressed the long-standing rumours about her having a romantic relationship with her manager. She said the speculation stems from the common trend of managers dating their artists. However, she clarified that she has dated different men, although her relationships have remained private and away from the public eye.

Comments

comments