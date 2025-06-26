Entertainment
Gulu City Set to Host Inaugural Oktoberfest, Blending Acholi and German Cultures
Gulu City is gearing up to host its first-ever Oktoberfest, a cultural-themed festival expected to attract over 30,000 local and international visitors from October 6-14, 2025. This groundbreaking event aims to seamlessly fuse German and Acholi cultures, offering a vibrant mix of German-style beer, traditional Acholi cuisine, live music, and diverse cultural showcases.
The Gulu City Oktoberfest is poised to unite artists, food vendors, brewers, tourists, and business professionals from across Uganda and beyond. Walter Okidi Ladwar, President of the Rotary Club of Gulu City and chairperson of the local organising committee, highlighted the richness of Acholi culture and its potential to blend harmoniously with German heritage to ensure the event’s success.
“Uganda is a top tourism destination, and the Acholi sub-region hosts several tourism sites. This event will not only boost revenue and tourism but also showcase Uganda to Germans and the wider world,” Okidi stated.
Gulu City Mayor Alfred Okwonga, conceptualizer of the Oktoberfest, emphasised the event’s goal of unifying Ugandans and Germans in a grand cultural celebration. 6 “We’re inviting all regions of Uganda to come together and celebrate both our African and German cultures,” Okwonga said, adding that the Oktoberfest is planned to be an annual event. 7 He envisions the festival transforming Gulu into a cultural, economic, and tourism hub through international, national, and local partnerships, while simultaneously empowering local businesses.
Okwonga also revealed that awards will be given to outstanding performers in various cultural categories to encourage investment in cultural infrastructure and protect heritage sites. 9 He stressed the event’s role in promoting cultural diplomacy and intercultural dialogue.
Proceeds from the festival will be directed towards supporting education initiatives, including scholarships, the provision of learning materials, and school infrastructure. Environmental protection, through tree planting, improved waste management, and clean energy investment, is also a key priority for the festival’s proceeds.
Sunil Tada, Chairperson of the Indian Association of Gulu, lauded the welcoming nature of Acholi culture, attributing it to his decision to settle in the region as a farmer and businessman. 13 He expressed optimism that the cultural festival could be the start of a long journey for visitors, potentially leading to further investment in Gulu City and industrialization in Acholi Land.
Catherine Lanyero, the City Commercial Officer, highlighted Gulu’s status as a rapidly growing, post-conflict city that continuously welcomes visitors. 15 “When we are out there, many people think that Gulu is still in a war conflict situation. But now, this is a great opportunity to show the world that we are past that. We are into development, welcoming visitors, and promoting our cultural heritage as a city,” she affirmed.
Jolly Laker, Assistant Governor overseeing Rotary Club of Gulu City, expressed the club’s pride that event proceeds will be reinvested into community projects. The event will run under the theme: “Celebrating our Heritage: The Heartbeat of Acholi Culture.”
Historical Background: Oktoberfest and Gulu’s Journey
Oktoberfest, at its core, is a traditional Bavarian festival originating in Munich, Germany, dating back to 1810. It celebrates Bavarian culture, primarily through beer, food, and traditional music. Over the centuries, it has grown into the world’s largest Volksfest (people’s festival), attracting millions globally and inspiring similar celebrations worldwide. While its roots are distinctly German, the spirit of community, celebration, and cultural exchange has made “Oktoberfest” a globally recognised brand.
For Gulu City, this inaugural Oktoberfest marks a significant step in its ongoing transformation. For decades, Gulu was at the epicentre of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency, which caused immense displacement, suffering, and hindered development in Northern Uganda. However, with the return of peace in the mid-2000s, Gulu has embarked on a remarkable journey of recovery and growth. It was granted city status in 2020, signalling its emergence as a key urban and economic hub in Northern Uganda. Events like the Gulu City Oktoberfest are crucial in changing international perceptions of the region, showcasing its resilience, vibrant culture, and potential for tourism and investment, firmly establishing it as a post-conflict success story.