Uganda Breweries Launches “Eyo Red Card” Campaign to Champion Responsible Drinking

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has officially launched a new campaign dubbed “Eyo Red Card”, aimed at promoting responsible alcohol consumption and encouraging Ugandans to make safer choices while drinking.

Unveiled ahead of the Easter festivities, the Eyo Red Card campaign serves as a bold call to action for consumers to prioritize their well-being and that of others by adopting mindful drinking habits and avoiding high-risk behaviors like drunk driving.

Speaking at the launch, UBL’s Corporate Relations Director, Sheila Sabune, underscored the brewery’s commitment to creating safer drinking environments and reducing alcohol-related harm in communities.

“At Uganda Breweries, we believe that drinking responsibly is key to having a great time,” Sabune said. Through the ‘Eyo Red Card’ campaign, we are reinforcing the importance of responsible alcohol consumption and making safety a priority for all. We want to see more Ugandans making smart choices – pacing themselves while drinking alcohol, setting limits, and most importantly, never drinking and driving.”

Uganda remains among the countries with the highest alcohol consumption rates globally. According to the World Health Organization’s Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health (2018), Ugandans consume an average of 12.21 liters of pure alcohol per person annually, almost twice the African regional average. More recently, in a 2024 report by Uganda’s Ministry of Health, it was revealed that 62.7% of Ugandans consume alcohol, with many individuals drinking more than three times a week.

Recognizing the urgency of addressing these figures, Robert Kwesiga, Secretary General of the Uganda Red Cross Society, applauded UBL’s efforts to proactively tackle the challenges associated with alcohol misuse.

“This campaign is not just timely but essential, especially as we head into the Easter period,” Kwesiga noted. “At the Red Cross, we are often seen when tragedies have already happened. That’s why preventive initiatives like the Eyo Red Card Campaign are so critical. Road safety isn’t solely the responsibility of government—it demands collaboration from the private sector, civil society, and individuals.”

Kwesiga emphasized that campaigns aimed at behavior change can help reduce the number of alcohol-related accidents, ultimately saving lives.

Also speaking at the event, Brenda Kobutungi, UBL’s Corporate Relations Manager for Positive Drinking and Internal Communications, highlighted the broader vision of the campaign, which includes education and public engagement.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone enjoys their drinks responsibly while making it home safely,” Kobutungi said. “With ‘Eyo Red Card,’ we want to shift mindsets and create a culture where responsible drinking is paramount. We want to be the go-to source for practical and engaging tips on drinking responsibly.”

The Eyo Red Card campaign will roll out nationwide with a mix of digital media, in-bar activations, and public awareness drives, all aimed at encouraging Ugandans to recognize when enough is enough—and to always “give a red card” to unsafe drinking behaviors.

As Uganda approaches a season filled with celebration and travel, the message is clear: a good time should never cost a life. Through initiatives like Eyo Red Card, UBL and its partners hope to make responsible drinking not just a recommendation, but a cultural norm.

Comments

comments