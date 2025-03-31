Nigerian Legends Shine at Kampala’s Ikon Awards, Championing African Cinema’s Rise

The 3rd edition of the Ikon Awards, held at the prestigious Kampala Serena Hotel on Saturday, witnessed a celebration of African cinematic excellence, with Nigerian film icons Kanayo O. Kanayo and Patience Ozokwor receiving the coveted African Ikon of the Year accolades.

The glamorous event, which also honored Uganda’s top film industry talents, underscored the growing influence of African cinema on the global stage.

Kanayo O. Kanayo, in his powerful acceptance speech, urged filmmakers across the continent to strive for excellence and recognize the industry’s burgeoning potential as an investment hub. “Wherever you go in the world, Nigeria stands tall,” he declared. “When you board a flight from Uganda to New York, you watch Nigerian movies on Netflix, Showmax, and in cinemas. What does that tell you? Film is the new oil. We have achieved this in Nigeria, and Uganda can do the same by collaborating and building strong partnerships.”

The ceremony, attended by key figures including Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director Nyombi Thembo, Reach A Hand Uganda Board Member George Kigozi, Presidential Advisor on Creatives Eddy Kenzo, Talent African CEO Aly Allibhai, and Ikon Awards Founder Humphrey Nabimanya, also featured Nigerian star Ramsey Nouah.

Mathew Nabwiso, a renowned actor and producer, announced the formation of the Uganda Film Producers Guild, a significant step towards bolstering the local film industry’s infrastructure.

The Ikon Awards, recognized as Uganda’s premier annual celebration of creativity, excellence, and innovation in the film and television sector, aims to honor and recognize exceptional talent, projects, and contributions that elevate the creative industry both locally and internationally.

This year’s event was made possible by the generous sponsorship of Startimes, Uganda Airlines, UNESCO, Reach A Hand Uganda, ATS, Sauti Plus Media Hub, Print Creations, V&A, Kampala Serena Hotel, Divine Resort, Aquafina, and Radiant.

The awards highlighted the rising prominence of African cinema, with Nigerian stars leading the charge and encouraging collaboration across the continent. The message was clear: African film is not just entertainment; it’s a powerful economic and cultural force.

Winners:

● BEST FILM

Makula, NISHA KALEMA

● BEST DIRECTOR

Nisha Kalema, Dan Mugisha, MAKULA

● BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Issa Massade Yusuf, SOCCER HEART

● BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Pelly Peninah Nampanga, MARIA

● BEST SCREENPLAY

MAKULA, Nisha Kalema

● BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alex Ireeta, Soccer Heart

● BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Bwanika Baale Felix – SSEKUKKULU

● BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Nana Kagga – MARIA

● BEST TV SERIES

SANYU, Mathew Nabwiso

● BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES

Abby Mukiibi Nkaaga, SANYU

● BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES

Diana Nabatanzi, JDC

● BEST COSTUME DESIGN

MARIA, Tazibone Solomon

● BEST MAKEUP AND SPECIAL EFFECTS

THE LIONS OF BUGANDA, Nabakiibi Joana Jojo, Latifah Nabatanzi, Rutaro Abell

● BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

MAKULA, Imran Musabbeh

● BEST SOUND DESIGN

KARAMOJA, Isiko Abubaker

● BEST EDITING

SOCCER HEART, Kizito Sudaisy Sebowa

● BEST ANIMATION FILM

KATALEYA, Denis Junior Dhikusooka

● BEST DOCUMENTARY

A HISTORY OF FILM IN UGANDA, Timothy Niwamanya

● BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

THE LIONS OF BUGANDA, Patrick Chris Black, Faysal Mukalazi

● BEST SHORT FILM

JIMBI, Tusabe Ivan

● BEST STUDENT FILM

THE CHICKEN THIEF, Enock Timothy Jjemba

● EMERGING FILM AWARD

SSEKUKKULU – Sharon Ishimwe

● IKON RISING STAR

Iradukunda Rebecca Hope

● LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Abby Mukiibi Nkaaga

● IKON RISING STAR – AFRICA

Liyabona Mroqoza

● AFRICAN IKON AWARD

Patience Ozokwor and Kanayo O. Kanayo

● IKON FELLOWSHIP – FILM OF THE YEAR

Take My Hand