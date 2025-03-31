Arts
Nigerian Legends Shine at Kampala’s Ikon Awards, Championing African Cinema’s Rise
The 3rd edition of the Ikon Awards, held at the prestigious Kampala Serena Hotel on Saturday, witnessed a celebration of African cinematic excellence, with Nigerian film icons Kanayo O. Kanayo and Patience Ozokwor receiving the coveted African Ikon of the Year accolades.
The glamorous event, which also honored Uganda’s top film industry talents, underscored the growing influence of African cinema on the global stage.
Kanayo O. Kanayo, in his powerful acceptance speech, urged filmmakers across the continent to strive for excellence and recognize the industry’s burgeoning potential as an investment hub. “Wherever you go in the world, Nigeria stands tall,” he declared. “When you board a flight from Uganda to New York, you watch Nigerian movies on Netflix, Showmax, and in cinemas. What does that tell you? Film is the new oil. We have achieved this in Nigeria, and Uganda can do the same by collaborating and building strong partnerships.”
The ceremony, attended by key figures including Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director Nyombi Thembo, Reach A Hand Uganda Board Member George Kigozi, Presidential Advisor on Creatives Eddy Kenzo, Talent African CEO Aly Allibhai, and Ikon Awards Founder Humphrey Nabimanya, also featured Nigerian star Ramsey Nouah.
Mathew Nabwiso, a renowned actor and producer, announced the formation of the Uganda Film Producers Guild, a significant step towards bolstering the local film industry’s infrastructure.
The Ikon Awards, recognized as Uganda’s premier annual celebration of creativity, excellence, and innovation in the film and television sector, aims to honor and recognize exceptional talent, projects, and contributions that elevate the creative industry both locally and internationally.
This year’s event was made possible by the generous sponsorship of Startimes, Uganda Airlines, UNESCO, Reach A Hand Uganda, ATS, Sauti Plus Media Hub, Print Creations, V&A, Kampala Serena Hotel, Divine Resort, Aquafina, and Radiant.
The awards highlighted the rising prominence of African cinema, with Nigerian stars leading the charge and encouraging collaboration across the continent. The message was clear: African film is not just entertainment; it’s a powerful economic and cultural force.
Winners:
● BEST FILM
Makula, NISHA KALEMA
● BEST DIRECTOR
Nisha Kalema, Dan Mugisha, MAKULA
● BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Issa Massade Yusuf, SOCCER HEART
● BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Pelly Peninah Nampanga, MARIA
● BEST SCREENPLAY
MAKULA, Nisha Kalema
● BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alex Ireeta, Soccer Heart
● BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Bwanika Baale Felix – SSEKUKKULU
● BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Nana Kagga – MARIA
● BEST TV SERIES
SANYU, Mathew Nabwiso
Abby Mukiibi Nkaaga, SANYU
● BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES
Diana Nabatanzi, JDC
● BEST COSTUME DESIGN
MARIA, Tazibone Solomon
● BEST MAKEUP AND SPECIAL EFFECTS
THE LIONS OF BUGANDA, Nabakiibi Joana Jojo, Latifah Nabatanzi, Rutaro Abell
● BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
MAKULA, Imran Musabbeh
● BEST SOUND DESIGN
KARAMOJA, Isiko Abubaker
● BEST EDITING
SOCCER HEART, Kizito Sudaisy Sebowa
● BEST ANIMATION FILM
KATALEYA, Denis Junior Dhikusooka
● BEST DOCUMENTARY
A HISTORY OF FILM IN UGANDA, Timothy Niwamanya
● BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
THE LIONS OF BUGANDA, Patrick Chris Black, Faysal Mukalazi
● BEST SHORT FILM
JIMBI, Tusabe Ivan
● BEST STUDENT FILM
THE CHICKEN THIEF, Enock Timothy Jjemba
● EMERGING FILM AWARD
SSEKUKKULU – Sharon Ishimwe
● IKON RISING STAR
Iradukunda Rebecca Hope
● LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Abby Mukiibi Nkaaga
● IKON RISING STAR – AFRICA
Liyabona Mroqoza
● AFRICAN IKON AWARD
Patience Ozokwor and Kanayo O. Kanayo
● IKON FELLOWSHIP – FILM OF THE YEAR
Take My Hand