Master Ntakky’s Art Exhibition Stirs Hearts and Minds with Bold Call for Mental Health and Cancer Advocacy

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Lizhang and his wife admire Master Ntakky’s evocative artwork at the launch of Ija Nkutebeze Exhibition, Nommo Gallery, Kampala — August 1, 2025

Renowned Ugandan artist Bright A. Ntakky, popularly known as Master Ntakky, has launched a stirring solo art exhibition at the Uganda National Cultural Centre, using his deeply personal work as a rallying cry for collective action against cancer and mental health challenges in Uganda.

Titled IJA NKUTEBEZE—a native phrase symbolising inner strength—the exhibition draws from Ntakky’s lived experience with loss, resilience, and advocacy. Through layered visual metaphors of masks, hearts, flowers, and gold overlays, the artist channels his grief and hope into an artistic statement that speaks to the emotional toll of disease, the burden of silence, and the power of expression.

“This work is inspired by resilience,” Ntakky said during his opening speech. “It’s about the endurance we go through in life, especially around cancer and mental health. I’ve seen people I love struggle and die silently. I couldn’t keep quiet.”

He recalled personal experiences living with a friend battling mental illness, a moment that sparked his resolve to raise his voice through art. Now, with the backing of partners and the presence of dignitaries, embassies, musicians, poets, and fellow artists, Ntakky is using art not just as therapy, but as a megaphone for societal healing.

At the heart of Ntakky’s work is the symbol of Infinite Light, a recurring motif across his pieces. “It’s a sign of Uganda, a sign of hope,” he explained. “It reminds us that beyond the gloom, there is always light.”

His style, described as vintage and minimalist, merges whites, blacks, and golds to depict the duality of pain and beauty, chaos and calm. From deeply evocative masks—some suggesting the need to conceal pain out of fear of rejection to romanticised depictions of city life that subtly criticise materialism, the works invite quiet reflection and bold conversations.

In a powerful intergenerational gesture, over 100 children were invited to experience and interact with the exhibition. Ntakky believes that “through art, children can learn to advocate, express, and change society.” His simple and accessible style ensures that the next generation sees art not just as decoration, but as a dialogue.

“I dream that 30 years from now, one of those children will rise even higher,” he said. “That they’ll continue to use creativity to build a better Uganda.”

Voices of Support

Nuwa Wamala Nnyanzi, one of Uganda’s most respected visual artists, applauded Ntakky for “bringing advocacy into people’s living rooms.” He noted that art has always been therapeutic and called for wider recognition of its power in healing mental scars.

“In the Western world, doctors are prescribing museum visits for therapy,” Nnyanzi said. “What Ntakky has done here is raise the bar by making art both beautiful and deeply purposeful.”

Philip Balimaze, curator at the Uganda National Cultural Centre’s Nommo Gallery, described the exhibition as “a contemporary masterpiece.” He highlighted its personal yet universal resonance, touching on issues like poverty, love, ambition, loss, and spirituality.

“These are personal stories that extend to me, you, and everyone else who visits this space,” Balimaze said. “They connect the artist’s journey to our shared human experience.”

A Call to Action

Ntakky’s exhibition is not just about observation—it’s about transformation. He called upon the Ugandan government and stakeholders to meaningfully support the arts and the mental health sector, emphasising that artists are not passive commentators but active participants in national healing.

Quoting Martin Luther King Jr., he concluded: “I’ve been to the mountain. I’ve seen the promised land. And I believe—through love, through art, through unity—we can save our country.”

Who is Master Ntakky? Born in the hills of Kabale, Ntakky describes himself as a proud Mukiga whose upbringing was shaped by resilience. Orphaned young, he was raised by a community that embraced him with warmth and laughter. Today, he pays it forward through his brushstrokes, telling Ugandan stories to the world.

“I say to the world, come to the shores of Uganda—the Pearl of Africa. Here, we create, we love, and we rise.”

Meanwhile, the exhibition is currently running at the Uganda National Cultural Centre, Nommo Gallery. The exhibition is open to the public throughout August 2025.

