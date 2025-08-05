Mpuuga Sounds Alarm: No Victory in 2026 Without Urgent Electoral Reforms

Democratic Front (DF) President and Nyendo-Mukungwe MP Mathias Mpuuga has issued a stark warning to Uganda’s opposition, cautioning that without swift and significant electoral reforms, hopes of unseating President Yoweri Museveni in the 2026 general elections are all but futile.

Appearing on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze, Mpuuga called for immediate action and unity within the opposition, describing the current state of disorganization and reform reluctance as a threat to Uganda’s democratic transition.

“Those who retorted to me over reforms were in connivance with the regime to deliberately make sure the opposition looks shabby at the 2026 polls,” Mpuuga said.

A seasoned legislator and former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mpuuga has for the past three years championed a campaign for constitutional and electoral changes. He expressed deep frustration over what he described as the opposition’s complacency and internal divisions.

“I see a big problem unless in the next few months the opposition smells the coffee, picks up [the electoral reforms push] very fast,” he warned.

A Clear Reform Agenda

Mpuuga outlined a comprehensive package of reforms that, he believes, are essential for a credible and fair electoral process. His proposals include:

Allowing Ugandans in the diaspora and prisoners to vote

Restoring presidential term limits

Reducing the size of Parliament

Introducing a second legislative chamber representing Uganda’s original 39 districts

Reforming the composition of the Electoral Commission

Declaring presidential election results at district instead of national level

Switching from a “first-past-the-post” to a proportional representation system

Allowing ordinary voters, not just candidates, to legally challenge presidential election outcomes

“These reforms are not abstract ideals,” Mpuuga said. “They are practical changes that can shift the course of our democracy.”

Responding to criticism that his past leadership failed to galvanize reforms, Mpuuga deflected blame, stating that responsibility is shared. “Did the driver take away issues? What stopped other drivers from picking up the issues?” he asked rhetorically. “Those who chose silence or indifference are equally culpable.”

He pointed a veiled finger at the National Unity Platform (NUP) and its president, Robert Kyagulanyi, accusing them of sidelining the reform agenda.

“When reform efforts are dismissed or undermined by colleagues, they play directly into the hands of the regime,” Mpuuga charged, insinuating that indifference amounts to complicity.

In a closing rallying cry, Mpuuga stressed that time is running out for the opposition to forge a united front and act decisively. “It is not a question of should, we must,” he emphasised. “Without unity, a clear agenda, and willingness to set aside egos, 2026 will be a repeat of what we’ve seen before — or worse.”

With less than a year and a half to the polls, Mpuuga’s message lands as both a warning and a challenge to Uganda’s fragmented opposition: reform or risk irrelevance.

Comments

comments