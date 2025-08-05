NRM Tribunal Begins Delivering Rulings Amid Mounting Pressure from Senior Party Leaders

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Tribunal has officially commenced the delivery of rulings on election petitions arising from the party’s recent primary elections, according to an announcement by Enoch Barata, the party’s Director for Legal Affairs.

Barata confirmed that the tribunal, chaired by lawyer Enoch Musiime, would begin releasing decisions starting today, with notifications to be sent to concerned parties via email. He emphasised that each petitioner had been allocated a seven-day window during which they could expect to receive their ruling. The timeline is part of a structured communication process designed to streamline the resolution of internal disputes.

The development comes at a time of heightened pressure on the tribunal, particularly from high-ranking NRM figures—including cabinet ministers and sitting Members of Parliament—who are seeking swift dismissals of petitions filed against them.

Among the senior leaders is Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, Minister for ICT and National Guidance, who defended his position as the party’s flag bearer for Kinkiizi East County. Appearing before the tribunal on Monday, Baryomunsi dismissed allegations lodged by his rivals, Akampurira Akampa Wa Karuma and Eng. Sam Kajjojjo, accusing them of failing to come to terms with their electoral loss.

However, Akampurira maintained that Baryomunsi engaged in voter bribery, claiming the minister distributed Shs100,000 to polling agents with instructions to vacate polling stations—an action he argued compromised the election’s integrity.

Other prominent figures challenging petitions include First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, represented by her lawyer Jamil Mukama Sanyu Jamil, who urged the tribunal to dismiss a case filed by Nangobi Nowet, calling it a “time-wasting exercise.” Likewise, Third Deputy Prime Minister Hajjati Rukia Isanga Nakadama asked the tribunal to disregard a petition filed by Nangobi Susan Faiyima, labelling it baseless.

Meanwhile, Patricia Magala Nakafeero, a former aspirant for the Katikamu South seat, delivered a scathing critique of the entire primary election process. She accused the party of tolerating bribery, intimidation, and systematic rigging, alleging that these irregularities handed victory to her opponent, Abubaker Kalume. Magala cited instances of forged declaration forms and inflated voter tallies in Bombo Town Council and Wobulenzi, further claiming that a tally centre was illegally set up at the home of an NRM local chairman.

In Sembabule District, incumbent Woman MP Mary Begumisa also expressed confidence in her petition challenging the declaration of Florence Nambaziira as the party’s flag bearer. Begumisa said she had provided substantial evidence to justify the nullification of the result.

As the tribunal begins to hand down its long-awaited verdicts, the integrity of the NRM’s internal electoral processes faces renewed scrutiny. With competing narratives of victory, manipulation, and reform, the outcomes of these rulings could shape not only the party’s immediate electoral landscape but also public trust in its internal democracy.

