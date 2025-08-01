NEED Party Suspends President Joseph Kiiza Kabuleta Over Alleged Misconduct, Power Abuse

In a dramatic political turn, the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) Party has suspended its President and National Chairperson, Mr. Joseph Kiiza Kabuleta, for 90 days over a series of actions the party describes as divisive, autocratic, and in violation of internal procedures.

The announcement, made through an official statement signed by Mr. Matovu Moses, the party’s National Spokesperson, cites multiple grounds for the suspension, ranging from abuse of office, tribalism, and financial opacity to undermining party structures and democratic processes.

At the core of the suspension is Kabuleta’s alleged self-declaration as the party’s presidential flag bearer without approval from either the National Executive Committee (NEC) or the National Delegates Conference, an action NEC says violated party rules and disrespected the established nomination procedures. The statement further accuses Kabuleta of operating a parallel faction within the party and mobilising an unauthorised Delegates Conference, raising fears of institutional fragmentation.

Among the most inflammatory allegations is the accusation of sectarianism. Kabuleta reportedly expelled NEC members based on their ethnic backgrounds, specifically for being Baganda and Banyarwanda, a move the party condemned as contrary to its values of national unity and inclusivity. Additionally, his remarks referring to residents of Lubaga as “slum dwellers” have sparked public outrage and internal backlash, with many citing it as emblematic of his growing disconnect with the party’s grassroots support.

The NEED Party also flagged serious concerns over alleged financial irregularities, including the use of unverified funds in party operations, with no disclosure or accountability to NEC. The leadership accuses Kabuleta of mismanaging party assets, including attempts to fraudulently evict the party from its Lubaga-based headquarters without due consultation or formal procedures. His declaration of relocating party offices to an undisclosed location was also cited as both illegal and unilateral.

“The Party President has continuously undermined internal democracy and weakened institutional oversight by refusing to engage the five NEC-delegated committee members tasked with conflict resolution,” the statement reads. “He has gone further to brand elected NEC members as imposters and disgruntled individuals, actions that erode trust and cohesion within the party.”

During the 90-day suspension period, Kabuleta is barred from conducting any party business, including attending meetings, organizing conferences, or using party property. The party has named the Deputy National Chairperson as acting President during the interim period.

The decision marks a significant shift within the party’s leadership and could have far-reaching implications for the opposition landscape, especially as Uganda gears up for the 2026 general elections. While Kabuleta has yet to issue a formal response, political analysts suggest the suspension could either prompt reconciliation talks or trigger a deep split within the NEED Party.

The suspension becomes effective immediately from August 1, 2025. The NEED Party has urged its members and the public to remain calm and to uphold the values of transparency, inclusiveness, and internal democracy.

As developments unfold, all eyes will be on whether Kabuleta will comply with the disciplinary directive or push back against what some may perceive as a politically motivated purge. Either way, the crisis underscores growing tensions within opposition ranks and the high stakes of Uganda’s evolving political terrain.

