RM Tribunal Begins Hearings on Over 380 Primary Election Disputes

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has officially begun hearings into more than 380 complaints stemming from the party’s recently concluded primary elections. The tribunal, chaired by lawyer John Musiime, opened proceedings on Tuesday in Kampala, marking the start of what is expected to be a high-stakes adjudication process that could shape the party’s final line-up of flag bearers ahead of the 2026 general elections.

According to Enoch Barata, the NRM Director for Legal Affairs, the tribunal’s first day ran smoothly, with both petitioners and respondents arriving on time and demonstrating preparedness. Barata noted that deliberate efforts had been made to serve all parties with the necessary documents before the hearings, ensuring fairness and procedural clarity.

To manage the extensive caseload and prevent conflicting judgments, the tribunal has consolidated cases where multiple petitions were filed against a single candidate. This strategic move, Barata explained, is designed to allow for coherent handling of disputes and consistent outcomes.

One of the most contentious cases involves the Lyantonde District Woman Member of Parliament race, where seven female aspirants have jointly petitioned the NRM Electoral Commission, demanding the nullification of the July 17th primary results. The petitioners — Tuhirirwe Deborah Rwabwogo, Kemirembe Pauline Kyaka, Kyogabirwa Jolly Bukundo, Daphine Kanyensigye Rwakiiki, Namboyera Agnes, Kabarongo Generous Namara, and Katugume Mazaana Robinah — allege that the election was riddled with irregularities that compromised its credibility.

Their main grievance is directed at Katushabe Doreen Birungi, who was declared the winner and is allegedly the wife of a senior military officer, General Birungi. The petitioners accuse her of engaging in voter bribery, transporting ineligible voters, and using armed security operatives to intimidate both voters and rival candidates. They also cite the misuse of government vehicles during campaigns and the failure to follow internal party procedures, particularly the use of the official yellow book and public name-reading at polling stations.

Describing the process as a “premeditated and criminal subversion of the integrity of the electoral process,” the petitioners claim that gun-wielding men were deployed at several polling stations, scaring away voters and giving an unfair advantage to Katushabe. They are calling for either a complete cancellation of the election and fresh primaries or an exceptional ruling allowing all seven petitioners to contest under the NRM banner or as independents in the general elections.

In addition to the Lyantonde case, 56 other petitions were heard on the tribunal’s opening day. Among them was a dispute in Wakiso District, where Nalongo Rose Kirabira is challenging the victory of Beth Kayeesu as the NRM flag bearer for Woman MP. Kirabira alleges that the primary elections were marred by irregularities and voter manipulation.

In Kanungu District, Safari Christopher filed a petition contesting the declaration of James Kaberuka as flag bearer for the Kinkizi West parliamentary seat. Safari contends that the results from several sub-counties do not reflect the will of the electorate and should be nullified.

Elsewhere, in Kasanda South, Eriya Mubiru is challenging the victory of Hajji Abdul Bisaso, accusing him of voter intimidation. In Bugweri District, singer and incumbent MP Racheal Magoola has filed a petition against Amiina Mutesi Walugoda, alleging widespread vote rigging during the Woman MP primaries.

The tribunal’s work is expected to continue over the coming weeks as it sifts through the growing pile of disputes. The outcomes will not only affect individual political careers but also influence the overall unity and credibility of the NRM party heading into the 2026 elections.

