NRM Elections Tribunal Receives 381 Petitions, Hearings To Commence on 29th July 2025

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Elections Disputes Tribunal has confirmed receipt of 381 petitions arising from the recently concluded party primary elections for parliamentary flag bearers, marking a significant test of the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

In a press briefing held on July 25 at the NRM Secretariat on Plot 30, Kyadondo Road, Tribunal Chairperson John Musiime addressed members of the press and the general public, emphasizing the Tribunal’s commitment to transparency, fairness, and legal integrity throughout the adjudication process.

The petitions span a wide range of grievances, including allegations of vote rigging, multiple voting, violence at polling stations, obstruction of polling agents, participation of ineligible candidates, and procedural irregularities during voting and tallying.

“To effectively manage this enormous task, the Tribunal has been organized into eight panels comprising highly competent, ethical legal professionals and trusted cadres of the Party,” said Musiime. He further announced that hearings will officially commence on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 9:00 AM, with the goal of concluding all proceedings by September 1, 2025.

According to the Tribunal, each petitioner is required to serve a copy of their petition on the respondent. In addition, the Tribunal has launched proactive communication efforts to notify respondents via mainstream media, electronic channels, and direct telephone outreach using contact details submitted at nomination.

Chairperson Musiime reminded all stakeholders that only a maximum of five persons per party— including legal counsel—will be allowed at the hearing venue. However, parties are free to submit written statements from as many witnesses as necessary. Hearing notices will clearly indicate whether a party’s matter is scheduled for the morning or afternoon, and only those scheduled should report at a given time.

“This Tribunal is an expression of the NRM’s ability to resolve internal disputes through structured, principled, and evidence-based mechanisms,” Musiime remarked. “Every party will be given a fair opportunity to be heard, and decisions will be based strictly on the law and the evidence presented.”

He also issued a call for calm among supporters and candidates alike, urging them to exercise restraint, respect the Tribunal’s authority, and prioritize party unity. “Let us uphold the cohesion of our great party. The strength of the NRM lies not only in numbers but in our ability to self-regulate with integrity,” he added.

The Tribunal extended its appreciation to the Directorate of Legal Affairs and support staff for their dedication and professionalism. Regular updates will be provided to the media and public as the process progresses.

The outcome of the Tribunal’s work is expected to significantly shape the NRM’s candidate lineup ahead of Uganda’s 2026 general elections, and its handling of disputes will likely serve as a litmus test for the party’s internal democratic credentials.

