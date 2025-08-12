51 Aspirants Pick Nomination Forms to Challenge Uganda’s President Museveni in 2026

The race for Uganda’s top office has officially kicked off.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed 51 individuals who have so far picked presidential nomination forms on the first day ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

The people include six women and 45 men, representing a mix of political affiliations. Two fully registered political parties — the Conservative Party (CP) and the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue Party (NEED) — are among those fielding candidates, while the majority are independents.

Under Ugandan electoral law, aspiring presidential candidates must secure endorsements from registered voters in at least 98 districts across the country. Each endorsement is subject to EC verification to ensure its authenticity.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who has ruled since 1986, will seek re-election, although he has not yet picked nomination forms. Reports suggest he may send a representative to do so within the 44-day nomination window.

Political analysts note that if all the 51 aspirants meet the eligibility criteria and make it onto the ballot, Uganda could set a global record for the highest number of presidential candidates in a single election.

The nomination exercise continues until the EC closes the process, after which verification and clearance of candidates will be conducted.

