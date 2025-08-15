Frank Gashumba Endorses President Museveni, Cites Resolution of Banyarwanda Passport Challenges

Frank Gashumba, former President of the Uganda Senior Bachelors Association (USBA) and father of media personality Sheilah Gashumba, has officially endorsed President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for the 2026 General Elections, citing the resolution of longstanding issues affecting the Banyarwanda community as a key factor in his decision.

Speaking during the Memorial Mass for the late political commentator Joseph Tamale Mirundi at St. Gyaviira Catholic Church in Bunamwaya, Gashumba said he had “buried every disagreement” with President Museveni.

“My only point of contention with the President was with the challenges the Banyarwanda community faced when it comes to getting passports. Once the President solved that, I have no issue with him and I am all for him come 2026,” Gashumba stated.

Gashumba called on Ugandans, particularly members of the Banyarwanda community, to engage constructively with the government rather than resorting to blackmail or confrontational tactics. He stressed that collaboration and cordial relationships with the President were the best paths to achieving community goals.

In tribute to Joseph Tamale Mirundi, Gashumba also pledged 300 bags of cement toward the construction of the Mirundi Media Plaza along Mpigi Road, which will serve as a hub for media operations in Kampala.

Gashumba’s endorsement underscores the importance of the Banyarwanda community in Uganda’s political landscape and highlights how resolving community-specific issues can influence political alignment ahead of the 2026 elections.

