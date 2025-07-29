Why the NRM Tribunal is Facing Pressure to Dismiss Hudu Hussein’s Election Petition

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has received a heated petition seeking to overturn the outcome of the July 17 party primaries in Northern City Division, Mbale City, sparking renewed political drama within the ruling party’s internal processes.

Hudu Hussein, a contestant who narrowly lost the parliamentary flagbearer race to Umar Nangoli, is challenging the results in a formal complaint filed through Origo Advocates. Citing widespread electoral malpractice, voter intimidation, and outright vote rigging, Hussein insists that the primary was tainted and that the declared victory of Nangoli does not reflect the true will of the electorate.

According to official results, Nangoli polled 22,166 votes against Hussein’s 21,575—a margin of only 591 votes. However, Hussein alleges that the outcome was fraudulently engineered, particularly at Kinyoli A and B polling stations where he claims systemic manipulation was orchestrated in Nangoli’s favor.

In a sworn affidavit, Hussein accuses Nangoli and some NRM Electoral Commission officials of interfering with the process, claiming that 500 votes were illegitimately awarded to Nangoli at Kinyoli A while he was dubiously assigned zero out of 525 cast. He further alleges that his polling agents were intimidated, assaulted, and forced to sign Declaration of Results (DR) forms under duress.

“No counting took place. The votes were simply allocated behind closed doors,” Hussein stated, attaching video and audio recordings along with supporting documents to bolster his claims.

But Nangoli, through Shoebill Advocates, has pushed back strongly. In his response, he maintains that the election was “free, fair, and peaceful,” and dismissed the allegations as “politically charged fiction.”

He admitted Hussein was a formidable opponent but denied all wrongdoing. Instead, he turned the tables, accusing Hussein and his agent, Jonathan Malunda—the LC1 Chairperson of Mahoota—of inciting violence and physically attacking one of his own agents. A police report backing this counter-allegation was included in his defense.

Nangoli also challenged the foundation of Hussein’s petition, noting that Hussein did not have a polling agent present at Kinyoli B, weakening his credibility on events at that station. Village registrar Isaac Were, in a separate affidavit, corroborated this, stating that the polling and counting were conducted openly in front of agents. Were confirmed the final tally at Kinyoli B: Nangoli 500 votes, Seth Wambende 25, and zero for both Hussein and Ismail Walunjo.

“This is a desperate move to undermine the democratic choice of the people of Northern City Division,” Nangoli argued, urging the Tribunal to throw out the petition as frivolous and vexatious.

The Tribunal, chaired by lawyer John Musiime, is expected to hear the matter on August 1, 2025. It is one of 381 complaints filed following the recently concluded party primaries—an indicator of growing tension within the party as it heads into next year’s general elections.

As the political dispute simmers, the NRM Electoral Commission is forging ahead with preparations for its Local Government primaries. Dr. Tanga Odoi, the Commission’s Chairperson, on Monday unveiled the official roadmap for the next round of party elections.

Under the schedule, aspirants can pick nomination forms from July 28 to August 4, with nomination submissions due between August 5 and August 9. Campaigns will follow immediately from August 10 to August 13.

Voting for Local Government Councils and Special Interest Group (SIG) Councillors at Sub-county, Town Council, and Municipal Division levels will take place on August 14. The process concludes on August 16 with elections for Municipal and City Division Councillors.

Dr. Odoi called on all aspirants and supporters to maintain calm and civility, encouraging issue-based campaigns. “Let us remember that democracy thrives in peace and fairness. The party’s strength lies in unity, not conflict,” he emphasized.

As Mbale’s contested results head to arbitration and the broader party gears up for more internal polls, the NRM finds itself navigating a delicate balance between grassroots democracy and internal discord—an early test ahead of the national elections in 2026.

